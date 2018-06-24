Register
22:55 GMT +324 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Wichita girl shooting

    Body Cam Footage Shows US Police Officer Shooting Young Girl (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

    © Sedgwick County District
    US
    Get short URL
    101

    On Thursday, the Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett released a body camera video showing a now-former Wichita, Kansas, police officer shooting a nine-year-old girl’s face.

    On December 30, 2017, Kansas police officer Dexter Betts responded to a 911 call at a house in the 1500 North Gentry block. Danielle Maples, the mother of the girl who was injured by the officer, made the 911 call after her husband threatened to hurt himself. According to Maples, her and her husband were standing outside their home unarmed when the police walked through the home, the Wichita Eagle reported.

    The video footage shows Betts firing two shots at a 35-to-40 pound English bull terrier he claimed was charging at him as he was walking through the home. Although Betts was aiming at the dog, a bullet fragment ricocheted and hit a nine-year-old girl sitting behind the animal. The bullet injured the area right above her right eye. According to the Wichita Eagle, fragments of the bullet also injured the dog. However, the dog onl suffered minor injuries. Three other children were also in the room at the time of the shooting, all between the ages of 6 and 10.

    In the video, Betts and another officer are seen going in through the front door of the house with flashlights. There are two children standing in front of a television in the living room and a girl sitting on the floor. Betts checks the hallway and a few rooms and then comes back to the living room. The other unidentified officer can be heard saying, "We got a dog inside here, too," seconds before Betts opens fire in the living area while shouting "Whoa! Whoa!"

    The girl can then be heard yelling,"Ow! Ow! Ow, you hurt my eye! Ow! Ow!"

    According to the officer's defense attorney Jess Hoeme, Betts shot at the dog in self-defense.

    "Officer Betts responded to a 911 call that was highly volatile and presented a real danger for the responding officers' safety. The 911 caller advised that a firearm had been used in violence in the caller's house. Officer Betts' supervisor directed Betts to enter the house and locate that firearm. The dog — highly agitated by having been abused and choked by a resident of the house — bared its teeth, barked viciously, and lunged at Officer Betts," Hoeme wrote in a Friday statement, KWCH reported.

    "Acting in full compliance with the Wichita Police Department's Policy Manual, Officer Betts did exactly what he was trained to do. The entire situation is unfortunate, but it is still a case of self‐defense. Officer Betts is innocent of the offense charged," the statement added.

    However, in the body camera video released Thursday, the girl is partially shown by Betts' flashlights seconds before he pulled the trigger, just as an attorney for the girl's family, Charley O'Hara, has previously argued.

    "The family has really wanted everyone to see it and realize… and hopefully take measures so it doesn't happen again," O'Hara said Friday following the release of the video.

    Related:

    US Rapper XXXTentacion Killed in Drive-By Shooting
    Shooting in Popular Atlanta Recording Studio Injures Three - Reports
    Killer Intelligence: Google Assistant Capable of Shooting You to Death
    ‘That Sucked’: US Punk Band NOFX Loses Fans, Backers Over Vegas Shooting Joke
    Belgian Police Captured on Camera Shooting Gunman Dead (GRAPHIC VIDEO)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Socotra Island, Yemen
    Ghost Dolls and Swimming Pigs: The Strangest Islands in the World
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse