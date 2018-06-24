Trump Demands Immediate Deportations, Warns of 'Invasion' by Illegal Migrants

Trump has taken to Twitter in order to reaffirm his stance on the immigration policy amid a row over the separation of families.

"We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country," US President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter, adding that if an illegal migrant enters the US, the authorities must "immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came."

He has also slammed the US immigration policy as a "mockery," which is being "laught at." He has also yet again called for a merit-based immigration system, which, according to him, currently "is very unfair to all of those people who have gone through the system legally and are waiting on line for years."

We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country. When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came. Our system is a mockery to good immigration policy and Law and Order. Most children come without parents… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2018

….Our Immigration policy, laughed at all over the world, is very unfair to all of those people who have gone through the system legally and are waiting on line for years! Immigration must be based on merit — we need people who will help to Make America Great Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2018

The statement comes just days after Trump signed a decree which put an end to the policy of separating migrant families who crossed the US border illegally following a wave of criticism over the practice.

According to the statement made by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on June 24, 522 migrant children, who had been separated from their parents, have already reunited with them.

The US has been in a row over the immigration policy after US Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced in April a new zero-tolerance policy for anyone who crossed the US border illegally, which would mean placing adults in detention and sending children to the Department of Health and Human Services. Since then, almost 2,000 immigrant children were forcibly separated from their parents between April 19 and May 31 under this policy, prompting harsh criticism from rights groups and the US Democratic Party and several Republican lawmakers.