'Tremendous Potential': Trump Says Peace Initiative with DPRK Already Paying Off

US President Donald Trump said at the Nevada Republican Party state convention in Las Vegas that North Korea had "tremendous potential", two weeks after his recent summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Trump also emphasized that he and Kim had "great chemistry," the Las Vegas Sun newspaper reported Saturday. According to the US-based media outlet, Trump added that Kim had helped to return the remains of 200 US and allied servicemen lost in the Korean War following his historic summit with the North Korean leader.

The US President added that he had negotiated this issue with Kim.

Trump Prolongs Sanctions on North Korea for One More Year Despite Thaw With Kim

"As we are negotiating different points the other day in Singapore, I asked Chairman Kim if we could do that," Donald Trump was quoted as saying by the media outlet. And Kim reportedly responded positively to Trump's request.

Moreover, Trump reportedly stressed that he had believed Pyongyang would denuclearize and that the agreement from his Singapore summit with Kim is also paying off in terms of the North Korea's dismantling of nuclear test sites and weapons.

On June 12, Trump and Kim met in Singapore where they issued an agreement that requires Pyongyang to denuclearize in exchange for a freeze in US-South Korean military drills and eventual sanctions relief. In recent months the situation on the Korean peninsula has significantly improved. The thaw between the two Koreas had already resulted in talks between the leaders of the two countries, held on April 27.

Despite the unprecedented thaw, Trump extended economic restrictions against Pyongyang for another year on June 22, pending concrete steps to achieve “complete denuclearization”.