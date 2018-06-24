'Tremendous Potential': Trump Says Peace Initiative with DPRK Already Paying Off

Trump also emphasized that he and Kim had "great chemistry," the Las Vegas Sun newspaper reported Saturday. According to the US-based media outlet, Trump added that Kim had helped to return the remains of 200 US and allied servicemen lost in the Korean War following his historic summit with the North Korean leader.
The US President added that he had negotiated this issue with Kim.
Moreover, Trump reportedly stressed that he had believed Pyongyang would denuclearize and that the agreement from his Singapore summit with Kim is also paying off in terms of the North Korea's dismantling of nuclear test sites and weapons.
On June 12, Trump and Kim met in Singapore where they issued an agreement that requires Pyongyang to denuclearize in exchange for a freeze in US-South Korean military drills and eventual sanctions relief. In recent months the situation on the Korean peninsula has significantly improved. The thaw between the two Koreas had already resulted in talks between the leaders of the two countries, held on April 27.
Despite the unprecedented thaw, Trump extended economic restrictions against Pyongyang for another year on June 22, pending concrete steps to achieve “complete denuclearization”.
