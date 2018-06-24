Register
09:15 GMT +324 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un look at each others before signing documents that acknowledge the progress of the talks and pledge to keep momentum going, after their summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018

    'Tremendous Potential': Trump Says Peace Initiative with DPRK Already Paying Off

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    US President Donald Trump said at the Nevada Republican Party state convention in Las Vegas that North Korea had "tremendous potential", two weeks after his recent summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

    Trump also emphasized that he and Kim had "great chemistry," the Las Vegas Sun newspaper reported Saturday. According to the US-based media outlet, Trump added that Kim had helped to return the remains of 200 US and allied servicemen lost in the Korean War following his historic summit with the North Korean leader.

    The US President added that he had negotiated this issue with Kim.

    U.S. President Donald Trump walks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lim/The Straits Times
    Trump Prolongs Sanctions on North Korea for One More Year Despite Thaw With Kim
    "As we are negotiating different points the other day in Singapore, I asked Chairman Kim if we could do that," Donald Trump was quoted as saying by the media outlet. And Kim reportedly responded positively to Trump's request.

    Moreover, Trump reportedly stressed that he had believed Pyongyang would denuclearize and that the agreement from his Singapore summit with Kim is also paying off in terms of the North Korea's dismantling of nuclear test sites and weapons.

    On June 12, Trump and Kim met in Singapore where they issued an agreement that requires Pyongyang to denuclearize in exchange for a freeze in US-South Korean military drills and eventual sanctions relief. In recent months the situation on the Korean peninsula has significantly improved. The thaw between the two Koreas had already resulted in talks between the leaders of the two countries, held on April 27.

    Despite the unprecedented thaw, Trump extended economic restrictions against Pyongyang for another year on June 22, pending concrete steps to achieve  “complete denuclearization”. 

    Related:

    Anti-US Propaganda Disappears From North Korea – Reports
    Russia, China ‘Don’t Want US to Take Over North Korea’
    US Businessman Helped Boost US-North Korea Ties Via Trump's Son-in-Law - Reports
    US Forces in South Korea Not Subject to Talks With North Korea - Seoul
    US to Check ‘Very Strongly’ Process of North Korea's Denuclearization - Trump
    Tags:
    potential, denuclearization, Singapore Summit, Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 16-22
    This Week in Pictures: June 16-22
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse