DHS: US Authorities Return Over 500 Migrant Children to Parents

"CBP has reunited 522 Unaccompanied Alien Children (UAC) in their custody who were separated from adults as part of the Zero Tolerance initiative," the statement said Saturday.
The statement also added that 16 more children would be reunited with their families in the near future.
In April, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a new zero-tolerance policy for anyone who crossed the US border illegally, which would mean placing adults in detention and sending children to the Department of Health and Human Services.
Almost 2,000 immigrant children were forcibly separated from their parents between April 19 and May 31 under this policy. On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump signed a decree which put an end to the policy of separating migrant families who crossed the US border illegally following a wave of criticism over the practice.
