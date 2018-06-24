Trump Mocks Dying McCain for ‘Thumbs Down’ Vote Against Killing US Healthcare

US President Donald Trump again blasted terminally-ill Republican Senator John McCain for his use last year of a dramatic ‘thumbs-down’ gesture while voting on legislation that would kill ObamaCare.

Republican Senator John McCain, who was diagnosed with brain cancer at the end of last year, used a dramatic gesture to draw the attention of the Senate before he cast his vote against legislation attempting to repeal the Affordable Care Act — also known as ObamaCare — health program, using the ancient Roman thumbs down gesture to denote a ‘no' vote in July 2017.

It took him 10 seconds to cast his ‘no' vote.

McCain was one of only few Republicans — along with Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski — who joined with the rival Democratic party, in fighting to keep Obamacare in place.

Trump — using his favored method of communication — expressed disappointment at his failure to end the healthcare program by tweeting that Republicans "let the American people down," cited by CNN.

Now, Trump has lashed out at the Republican lawmaker again, at a GOP rally in Nevada on Saturday.

"Nobody talked to him. Nobody needed to, and then he walked in: thumbs-down. It's alright, because we've essentially gutted it anyway," Trump said of the US healthcare program that provides medical services to the poor and needy.

The most recent Trump rant directed at the Republican Senator comes just days after comments at a Minnesota rally that covered the same ground.

"We had a gentleman way into the morning hours, go thumbs down," Trump said, describing how McCain voted against Trump's healthcare removal, but did not directly name the Arizona statesman

The Affordable Care Act has been under scrutiny since its implementation during the administration of US President Barack Obama. More recently, Republican operatives in some 20 states have filed lawsuits claiming the Act is not constitutional.