Not Welcome? White House Press Secretary Reportedly Kicked Out From Restaurant

The management of a restaurant in Virginia reportedly asked Sarah Huckabee Sanders to leave just as she was about to have dinner with her family.

Jaike Foley-Schultz, who claims to have worked as a waiter at The Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, wrote on his Facebook page that he served White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders "for a total of 2 minutes" before the owner "asked her to leave and she complied."

He also added that Sanders' family members who were dining with her “left on their own accord” and insisted that the restaurant staff "didn't actually refuse service or 'kick her out.'"

The incident was eventually confirmed by Sanders via Twitter.

Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left. Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) 23 июня 2018 г.

​This development prompted a large number of people to leave scathing reviews on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Some, however, were apparently pleased with the manager’s actions, praising the establishment with five-star reviews.

Earlier this month, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen had to leave a Mexican restaurant she was dining at when a group of activists interrupted her meal by repeatedly yelling "shame" and "end Texas concentration camps" at her, according to The Hill.