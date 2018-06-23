Pompeo: Iran to Face 'Wrath of Entire World' if it Pursues Nukes

The top US diplomat stressed that this warning had have nothing to do with military action, but would rather include a public thumbs-down and economic countermeasures. The statement comes amid Iran's growing impatience over the future of the landmark Iran nuclear deal.

In Friday's interview with broadcast journalist Hugh Hewitt, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stressed that it wouldn't be in Tehran's "best interests" to ramp up its nuclear program regardless of the future of the Iran nuclear deal.

The US diplomacy chief stated that "the wrath of the entire world will fall upon them" should Iran pursue nuclear weapons.

He said, however, he was not talking about military action.

"When I say wrath, I mean the moral opprobrium and economic power that fell upon them. That's what I'm speaking to," he stressed.

Mike Pompeo also recalled President Trump's "unambiguous statements" concerning Iran's inability to obtain a nuclear weapon.

Pompeo's threat comes a day after the Islamic Republic warned that it might withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in the coming weeks. According to Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Tehran's decision on whether to leave or stay in the deal will depend on the outcome of negotiations with the remaining signatories.

On May 8, US President Donald Trump announced Washington's decision to scrap the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, and hit Tehran with new sanctions. Washington's move was opposed by the other signatories, including Russia, China, and the EU, reaffirming their commitment to the deal, which led to Tehran curbing its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of crippling economic sanctions.