12:45 GMT +323 June 2018
    In this Feb. 10, 2008 file photo, adult film star Stormy Daniels arrives at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles

    'F**k Trump': US Porn Star Stormy Daniels Flips Middle Finger During PHOTO-Op

    © AP Photo / Chris Pizzello, File
    US
    0 08

    Comedian Kathy Griffin and porn actress Stormy Daniels didn't need words to express their outrage over the US First Lady wearing a jacket with a controversial print during her visit to a migrant children center.

    Posing during a recent joint photo-op, adult-film actress Stormy Daniels and comedian Kathy Griffin gave US President Donald Trump the finger.
    Griffin then tweeted that she supports Daniels "100%", using the hashtag "f**k Trump."

    Daniels and Griffin met in Boston to specifically express their contempt toward Melania Trump for her controversial choice of attire during her visit to a migrant children internment camp in Texas.

    The jacket has a print reading "I really don't care, do you?" — something that sparked outrage across the world.

    Melania's spokesperson Stephanie Grisham, in turn, said that it was only a piece of clothing and bore no hidden message.

    READ MORE: Ire of the Storm: WATCH Stormy Daniels Threaten Trump With 'Resignation' on SNL

    Stephanie Clifford, also known under her stage name — Stormy Daniels, is currently suing Donald Trump and his personal attorney Michael Cohen over the non-disclosure deal which was ostensibly clinched to hush up the fact of an alleged affair between Daniels and Trump in 2006.

