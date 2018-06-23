'F**k Trump': US Porn Star Stormy Daniels Flips Middle Finger During PHOTO-Op

Comedian Kathy Griffin and porn actress Stormy Daniels didn't need words to express their outrage over the US First Lady wearing a jacket with a controversial print during her visit to a migrant children center.

Posing during a recent joint photo-op, adult-film actress Stormy Daniels and comedian Kathy Griffin gave US President Donald Trump the finger.

Griffin then tweeted that she supports Daniels "100%", using the hashtag "f**k Trump."

Daniels and Griffin met in Boston to specifically express their contempt toward Melania Trump for her controversial choice of attire during her visit to a migrant children internment camp in Texas.

The jacket has a print reading "I really don't care, do you?" — something that sparked outrage across the world.

Melania's spokesperson Stephanie Grisham, in turn, said that it was only a piece of clothing and bore no hidden message.

Stephanie Clifford, also known under her stage name — Stormy Daniels, is currently suing Donald Trump and his personal attorney Michael Cohen over the non-disclosure deal which was ostensibly clinched to hush up the fact of an alleged affair between Daniels and Trump in 2006.