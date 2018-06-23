Russian Diplomats Visit US-Jailed Pilot Yaroshenko After Prison Transfer

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian diplomats have been given access to Konstantin Yaroshenko, a pilot serving a 20-year sentence in a minimum security jail in Connecticut, where he was transferred to in June, a diplomatic mission said.

"General Consulate diplomats visited Yaroshenko in the Danbury correctional facility in Connecticut after he was moved there from a detention center in Brooklyn. Before that, he was serving jail sentence in Fort Dix, New Jersey," the New York Consulate wrote on Facebook.

A US court jailed Yaroshenko in 2011 on charges of conspiring to import cocaine into the United States after he was captured in Liberia in 2010 and extradited to the United States amid protests from Russia.

After his transfer to Danbury, Yaroshenko said the staff at the new facility were nice to him but the detention conditions were worse than in the federal low-security prison in Fort Dix. He complained about a cramped cell shared by 120 inmates, the Consulate said.

The diplomatic mission promised to monitor the situation and guaranteed Yaroshenko consulate help after reports of his harassment in Fort Dix sparked concern at the Russian Embassy in Washington, DC.