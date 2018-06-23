Forget Deplorables, You’re Nazis Now: Ex-CNBC Host Smears Trump Voters

Talking to MSNBC TV show Morning Joe on Friday, Deutsch lambasted supporters of US President Donald Trump, calling them all sorts of bad names, which include "evil", "bad guys" and Nazis, not unlike Hillary Clinton, who called potential Trump voters a "basket of deplorables" back in 2016, when she was competing with him for the White House.
According to Deutsch, Trump voters bear full responsibility for any actions the president takes, which he characterized as "evil."
"We no longer can say Trump's the bad guy," he said. "If you're voting for Trump, you're the bad guy."
"If you vote for Trump, you're ripping children from parents," he said, referring to US border policy of taking children of illegal immigrants to internment camps, where children await being transferred to next of kin or a sponsor while their parents go to jail.
"If you vote for Trump, then you, the voter, not Donald Trump, are standing at the border, like Nazis, going ‘you here,' ‘you here'."
Such comparisons sparked outrage among many. Earlier this week, CNN's Wolf Blitzer, talking in an interview with Hayden, said his grandparents had been murdered at the Auschwitz concentration camp and that no matter how much controversy Trump's policy sparked, "it certainly is not Auschwitz."
