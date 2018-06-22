FBI Agent Warns of Risk of Being Raped on Plane - Reports

In-flight sexual assaults in the US, which usually happen on long, overnight flights, are increasing every year at an alarming rate, with 63 complaints filed in 2017, compared to just 38 in 2014, flight security specialists said.

The FBI is reportedly warning air travelers to be cautious about a recent spike in the number of sexual assaults reported on commercial flights, SF Gate wrote.

"This is statistically still very rare; however, it is very good advice for people traveling to have situational awareness," FBI agent David Rodski reportedly told a news conference at Baltimore-Washington International Airport.

"What we're finding is a lot of people do not report the act" or report long after the incident occurs. Hit that call button… notify the flight crew immediately," Rodski advised.

According to flight security specialists, the assaults typically involve alcohol, a passenger who is asleep, or someone who is sitting in a middle or window seat when the cabin lights are darkened.

© AFP 2018 / SSGT JASON D. BECKSTAND / USMC Me Too, Sir: Reports of Sexual Assaults in US Military Spiked in 2017

They also warned overnight travelers to be particularly careful if they've taken medication or sleep aids.

"We find offenders will often test their victims, sometimes brushing up against them to see how they will react or if they will wake up," Brian Nadeau, assistant special agent in charge of the FBI's Baltimore Division, said.

READ MORE: EU Takes Note of New US-Bound Flight Security Rules

"Do not give these offenders the benefit of the doubt," he added.

In May, FBI special agent David Gates, who is based at Los Angeles International Airport, offered several useful tips to potential victims of in-flight sexual assault. The tips include keeping the arm rest down at all times and never mixing hard drinks with sleeping pills.

He also advised sticking to aisle seats where there is greater visibility.