Register
19:41 GMT +322 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Airliner cabin

    FBI Agent Warns of Risk of Being Raped on Plane - Reports

    CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    In-flight sexual assaults in the US, which usually happen on long, overnight flights, are increasing every year at an alarming rate, with 63 complaints filed in 2017, compared to just 38 in 2014, flight security specialists said.

    The FBI is reportedly warning air travelers to be cautious about a recent spike in the number of sexual assaults reported on commercial flights, SF Gate wrote.

    "This is statistically still very rare; however, it is very good advice for people traveling to have situational awareness," FBI agent David Rodski reportedly told a news conference at Baltimore-Washington International Airport.

    "What we're finding is a lot of people do not report the act" or report long after the incident occurs. Hit that call button… notify the flight crew immediately," Rodski advised.

    According to flight security specialists, the assaults typically involve alcohol, a passenger who is asleep, or someone who is sitting in a middle or window seat when the cabin lights are darkened.

    A picture released by the US Marines shows Marines from 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment (3/2) and Iraqi Special Forces patrolling a street in the city of Karabilah, near Iraq's northwestern border with Syria (file)
    © AFP 2018 / SSGT JASON D. BECKSTAND / USMC
    Me Too, Sir: Reports of Sexual Assaults in US Military Spiked in 2017
    They also warned overnight travelers to be particularly careful if they've taken medication or sleep aids.

    "We find offenders will often test their victims, sometimes brushing up against them to see how they will react or if they will wake up," Brian Nadeau, assistant special agent in charge of the FBI's Baltimore Division, said.

    READ MORE: EU Takes Note of New US-Bound Flight Security Rules

    "Do not give these offenders the benefit of the doubt," he added.

    In May, FBI special agent David Gates, who is based at Los Angeles International Airport, offered several useful tips to potential victims of in-flight sexual assault. The tips include keeping the arm rest down at all times and never mixing hard drinks with sleeping pills.

    He also advised sticking to aisle seats where there is greater visibility.

    Related:

    Me Too, Sir: Reports of Sexual Assaults in US Military Spiked in 2017
    Surge of Sexual Assaults Documented at US Officer Academies
    Tags:
    tips, FBI agents, in-flight sex assaults, warning, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), David Rodski, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 16-22
    This Week in Pictures: June 16-22
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse