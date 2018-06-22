'Stormy Daniels to the Rescue!' Former Adult Film Actress to Help Separated Kids

The adult-film star is currently suing the sitting US president and his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, over a non-disclosure agreement regarding an alleged affair between her and Trump back in 2006.

Stephanie Clifford, also known under her stage name — Stormy Daniels, has expressed readiness on her Twitter to go to the US-Mexican border in order to help migrant children, separated from their parents. She hasn't specified what kind of assistance she is planning to provide, but noted that she will be on site in a week.

I am headed down in a week. Don't worry. Just figuring out my best course of action to maximize my resources. https://t.co/kT64pWZ4QN — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) June 21, 2018

The news comes hot on the heels of the visit by First Lady, Melania Trump, to a US-Mexico border detention facility in a bid to speed up the process of reunification of children with their families, after were separated by the US border guards.

A "zero tolerance" policy, introduced by Trump's administration in April 2018, led to a practice of forcibly separating the children of illegal migrants from their parents by border guards. US President Trump issued an executive order stopping this practice on June 20 under heavy pressure from public opinion.

The policy generated massive public outrage against his administration. The US president had previously insisted that the Department of Homeland Security was strictly following the law in its actions shifted blame to Congress, which was unable to close "loopholes" in legislation that migrants actively used in order to stay in the country.

Stormy Daniels is currently suing US President Trump and his personal attorney Michael Cohen over the non-disclosure deal, which was reportedly struck to cover up the fact of an alleged affair between Daniels and Trump in 2006.