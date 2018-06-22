Register
22 June 2018
    Haitian migrants seeking asylum in the United States, queue at El Chaparral border crossing in the hope of getting an appointment with US migration authorities, in the Mexican border city of Tijuana, in Baja California, on October 7, 2016

    WikiLeaks Reposts ICE Employee Database Amid Separation Policy Scandal

    The database was allegedly compiled by a Twitter user, named Sam Lavigne and previously published on several platforms, such as Github and Medium, but was ultimately taken down by the sites.

    The WikiLeaks created domain, hosting the notorious database of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) employees, was compiled using information from open sources. The link to the database was posted on WikiLeaks' twitter, where it noted that the data had been provided to the social network voluntarily.

    The database contains personal information on ICE employees, including their names, job history, photos and even addresses.

    The database was compiled by the Twitter user, named Sam Lavigne, using data from the LinkedIn social network. He published it on different resources such as Medium and Github, but they were all taken down by their respective administrations. Despite it, the data base was spread among internet users, including members of such notorious organizations as the Antifa movement, with one of its branches also reposting the ICE database.

    A "zero tolerance" policy, introduced in April 2018, led to a practice of forcibly separating the children of illegal migrant from their parents by border guards. US President Trump issued an executive order stopping this practice on June 20.

    READ MORE: Melania Trump Reportedly Alerted Secret Service Amid Threats to Her Son

    The policy generated massive public outrage against the Trump administration. The US president had previously insisted that the Department of Homeland Security was strictly following the law in its actions and urged Congress to change the situation by closing "loopholes" in legislation that migrants actively use in order to stay in the country.

