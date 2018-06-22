US Preparing to House About 20,000 Migrant Children on Military Bases - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States is preparing to house about 20,000 unaccompanied migrant children on military bases after US President Donald Trump urged government agencies to look for places to house undocumented migrant families together, the New York Times reported.

The children may be set up in four military bases, the New York Times reported, citing Lt. Col. Michael Andrews, a spokesman for Pentagon.

According to the newspaper, the government officials from the Defense Department, the White House and the Department of Health and Human Services could not give any details on whether parents would be housed with the children at the military bases.

On Wednesday, Trump signed a decree which put an end to the policy of separating migrant families who crossed the US border illegally.

The move comes amid a growing political scandal over the fate of detained illegal immigrants, including more than 2,000 children separated from parents and other adults who are awaiting prosecution for their border-jumping.

The zero-tolerance announced by the US administration in April envisaged sending adults who crossed the border illegally into detention, while children were sent to facilities run by the Health and Human Services.