US Preparing to House About 20,000 Migrant Children on Military Bases - Reports

The children may be set up in four military bases, the New York Times reported, citing Lt. Col. Michael Andrews, a spokesman for Pentagon.
According to the newspaper, the government officials from the Defense Department, the White House and the Department of Health and Human Services could not give any details on whether parents would be housed with the children at the military bases.
On Wednesday, Trump signed a decree which put an end to the policy of separating migrant families who crossed the US border illegally.
The zero-tolerance announced by the US administration in April envisaged sending adults who crossed the border illegally into detention, while children were sent to facilities run by the Health and Human Services.
