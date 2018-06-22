Russian Envoy to US: Moscow Mulls Organizing Reciprocal Senators' Visit to US

A delegation of US lawmakers will go next month on a trip to Moscow, which Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said he hoped would be reciprocated in a bid to improve bilateral ties between the legislatures.

"A group of Senators will come to Moscow. We welcome this decision. We think it will give an impulse to renewed parliamentary ties between the two countries… I hope the visit will be returned," he told reporters in Washington, DC.

On Tuesday, the Russian Embassy to the United States confirmed the preparations for a visit by US senators to Moscow and has expressed hope that the visit would benefit US-Russia relations.

Antonov added there were no plans yet for a reciprocal trip as Moscow wants to see what comes out of the congressional visit. "For me, it is important to make a step toward restoring parliamentary ties. If we succeed we'll talk about a wider range of relations."

The delegation will include legislators from both houses of US Congress. They have been already granted Russian visas and are expected in Moscow in early July.