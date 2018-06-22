Russian Envoy to US: Moscow Mulls Organizing Reciprocal Senators' Visit to US

"A group of Senators will come to Moscow. We welcome this decision. We think it will give an impulse to renewed parliamentary ties between the two countries… I hope the visit will be returned," he told reporters in Washington, DC.
On Tuesday, the Russian Embassy to the United States confirmed the preparations for a visit by US senators to Moscow and has expressed hope that the visit would benefit US-Russia relations.
The delegation will include legislators from both houses of US Congress. They have been already granted Russian visas and are expected in Moscow in early July.
