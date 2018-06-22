US, Russia Coordinating at 'Appropriate' Levels - US Army Chief of Staff

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States and Russia have coordinated appropriately on international issues including through embassy exchanges, US Army Chief of Staff Mark Milley told Sputnik on the margins of the Capitol Hill National Security Forum on Thursday.

On Thursday, the United States called on Russia to restrain pro-Syrian government forces from entering de-escalation zones, the State Department said in a press release.

"Internationally, we talk to Russians, of course," Milley said. "We have embassies [that] exchange information, so we coordinate appropriately."

The US military almost stopped military cooperation with Russia since 2014 when bilateral relations between the two countries deteriorated because of the crisis in Ukraine.

The US and Russian militaries, however, maintain a deconfliction channel to prevent confrontations in Syria. Meanwhile, Chief of the Russian General Staff General Valery Gerasimov speaks with his US counterpart General Joseph Dunford on a routine basis.

The latest phone conversation reportedly occured last week, as Valery Gerasimov and Joseph Dunford have discussed the current situation in Syria. Moreover, according to the US Defense Department, the conversation focused on the issues of mutual concern, including the security situation in Europe and other key regions.

In May, State Department Spokeswoman Heather Nauert emphasized during a briefing that the US was keeping channels of communication with Russia.