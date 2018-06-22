Register
    President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-In in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Washington

    ‘I’m Smarter, Richer Than They Are’: Trump Slams ‘The Elite’ at Minnesota Rally

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    US
    US President Donald Trump berated his critics and the US elite class during his rally in Minnesota, saying he represents the “best people on Earth.”

    Trump cut his his political opponents down to size during a rally in Duluth, Minnesota, Wednesday as he talked about a recently released report by the US Department of Justice Inspector General that revealed the anti-Trump bias of FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, who not only openly expressed their anti-Trump views in their text messages, but were also romantically involved, despite both being married.

    "What a scam this whole thing is," Trump quipped to the crowd. "With Peter Strzok and his lover, Lisa Page. I don't think their wife and husband are too happy about that, what do you think? I don't think so."

    US-Präsident Donald Trump (L) und Russlands Präsident Wladimir Putin (R) während G20-Gipfel (Archivbild)
    © REUTERS / Steffen Kugler
    Ex-US Envoy to Russia Sheds Light on What Made Trump Turn to Putin Once Again
    He went on, blasting the whole FBI handling of the Clinton probe.

    "No matter how much crime [Hillary Clinton] committed, they wanted her to be innocent. With me, nothing, no collusion, nothing," Trump said, as the audience broke out in chants of "lock her up!"

    "They wanted to put us in trouble and it's not working too well, I'll tell you that. It's disgusting. It's called ‘the phony witch hunt.'"

    And then he slammed the whole elite class of the US, many of whom supported Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton during the heated 2016 campaign.

    "They always call the other side, and they do this sometime, ‘the elite.' The elite! Why are they elite? I have a much better apartment than they do," Trump said to the cheering of the audience. "I'm smarter than they are. I'm richer than they are. I became president and they didn't."

    "And I'm representing the greatest, smartest, most loyal, best people on earth: The deplorables! Remember that? The deplorables," he continued, referring to Clinton's infamous attack on Trump supporters as a "basket of deplorables" during the presidential campaign.

    Besides that, Trump pointed out that his opponents inflate the immigration scandal to shift the public focus from what is going on in Congress.

    "They build up immigration. They don't want to show what's happening in Congress where this whole scam has been revealed," Trump argued. "They want to stay on immigration — where [Barack] Obama had bigger problems than anyone else, Where [George W] Bush had problems," he said, referring to his two predecessors' immigration records. "They want to stay on immigration because they don't want to go to the halls of Congress which has totally revealed the Russian scam that's going on."

