Register
02:34 GMT +322 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio

    ‘Chaos’: New York Mayor Says Migrant Kids Come With Bed Bugs, Lice

    © AP Photo / Seth Wenig
    US
    Get short URL
    301

    Hundreds of migrant children, detained at the US border, are being sent to processing facilities all across the US, and those children have diseases and parasites, says New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

    According to the mayor, there are at least 239 migrant children stationed in the Cayuga Centers in Harlem in New York City, as well as an unknown amount of children in other facilities, and those children bring with them third world diseases and parasites, which include bedbugs, lice and chickenpox.

    "They are all from the southern border," De Blasio said in an interview with CNN Wednesday. "Some have lice, some have bed bugs, chickenpox, all sort of contagious situations. Just think about the chaos of it."

    Of course, according to the pest extermination company Orkin, New York is already the eighth-most bed bug-infected city in the US this year, which is a significant improvement from 2017, when it was number four on their list.

    U.S. first lady Melania Trump attends the opening of Bunny Mellon Healing Garden at Children's National Medical Center in Washington, U.S
    © REUTERS / Yuri Gripas
    Twitter Suspects 'Stunt' Behind Melania Trump's Surprise Visit to Migrant Detention Camp
    De Blasio said the police department would be deployed to ensure protection of the facilities, and he urged people not to direct their frustration at the centers holding the children.

    Cayuga Centers has facilities in Delaware, Florida, and two facilities in New York City, CNN reports.

    "These children are placed in Spanish-speaking foster homes as they await reunification with a family member or sponsor, or return to the country of origin," Cayuga Centers website reads. The facility also provides long term care for "unaccompanied youth that do not have sponsors" but are kept in the United States because their home countries are too dangerous, it says.

    According to The Hill, US Border Control has detained 2,342 migrant children and sent them across the US because their irresponsible parents have carried them along while crossing the border illegally. Until Wednesday, US authorities have been tasked with finding a family member or sponsor to put the children with, or send them back to their country of origin.

    But on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to detain migrant families together, "where appropriate and consistent with law and available resources," without sending children to care facilities. Under the new order, the Pentagon and other government agencies will be tasked with providing detention capacities for family units, CNN reports.

    Related:

    Lawsuit Claims Migrant Children Given Psychotropic Drugs in US Detention Center
    Bavaria Party Leader Says Region Needs Independence Amid Migrant Crisis
    France's Le Pen Disagrees With US Policy to Separate Illegal Migrant Families
    US Watchdog Denied Access to Migrant Camp Near US-Mexico Border
    Wikipedia Adds US Migrant Detention Centers to Page Listing Concentration Camps
    Scholar: EU Needs to Rethink Europe-Wide Migrant Policy
    Tags:
    healthcare, disease, children, migrant, Bill de Blasio, New York, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hope it Doesn't Rain: Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest Starts in US
    Hope it Doesn't Rain: Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest Starts in US
    Ingraham at it Again
    Ingraham at it Again
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse