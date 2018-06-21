Register
00:36 GMT +322 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    M240 Machine Gun

    I Can’t Keep It? US Air Force’s Missing Machine Gun Found at Airman’s Home

    © U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01

    An M-240 machine gun the US Air Force has been frantically trying to locate finally turned up Tuesday after a five-week search, Minot Air Force Base officials announced Wednesday. An airman seems to have brought the firearm back home.

    The gun went missing on May 16, according to a press release from the North Dakota air base. The sparse June 20 press release offers few details, as the investigation remains ongoing.

    It does reveal that Special Agents of the US Air Force Office of Special Investigation obtained a search warrant for an unnamed airman's home off the base and recovered it there on Tuesday. Perhaps the airman took it home as a souvenir, used it for sport, wanted to show it off to his friends, or even planned to sell it on the black market. There's no official word on the airman's intent. 

    LSD eye
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Raziel / LSD eye
    Flying High: US Nuclear Base Airmen Accused of Taking LSD, Cocaine for Months

    Sputnik News reported that the 7.62 caliber, nearly 30-pound weapon was discovered to be missing after a routine weapons inventory check and belonged to the 91st Missile Wing security forces, whose job it is to protect nuclear missile sites. 

    The initial failure to locate the weapon was a double whammy for the airbase, and the 91st in particular, since it had recently misplaced a set of grenades and was still searching for them at the time, too. The grenades apparently fell off of a Humvee while it was going through the nearby Native American Fort Berthold Reservation.

    Sputnik News reported that the Air Force Office of Special Investigations offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of the grenades and groups of 100 airmen traversed the six-mile path multiple times, both to no avail.

    George W. Bush struggles to put on a poncho during Donald Trump's inauguration.
    © Youtube/CBS News
    ‘Bush Bazaar’: Knockoff, and Possibly Genuine, US Military Uniforms on Sale in Kabul (PHOTOS)

    Eventually, the base gave up the hunt. But while the grenades and the machine gun were still missing, a weapons inventory check was ordered by Global Strike Command and was conducted across eight military facilities.

    And on May 23, the commander of the 91st Security Forces Group, Col. Jason Beers, was even fired for the mishaps, which caused a "loss of confidence." He's probably got much less to worry about than the servicemember who took the machine gun, however, as he has landed a new gig as the chief of the installations division at the Air Force Special Operations Command.

    Related:

    US Air Force ‘Nuke Sniffers’ to Be Upgraded With Special Radiation Sensors
    US Suspends F-15 Training Missions in Japan After Jet Crashes - Air Force
    US Air Force’s F-35As Finish First Deployment in Japan
    US Air Force Begins Operating Reaper Drones in Poland
    New US Sanctions Intend to Down Iran’s ‘Air Force One’
    US Air Force Stations MQ-9 Reaper Drones in Greece for First Time
    Tags:
    US Air Force
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hope it Doesn't Rain: Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest Starts in US
    Hope it Doesn't Rain: Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest Starts in US
    Ingraham at it Again
    Ingraham at it Again
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse