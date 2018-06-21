Register
23:06 GMT +321 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    US Detention Center

    US Immigrant Detention Center Hired Ex-Border Guard Arrested for Child Porn

    © Flickr/ karenklipo
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01

    It was revealed Wednesday that one of the largest child immigrant detention center operators in the US had hired a former Border Patrol agent who had notoriously resigned following his arrest on child pornography charges in 2010.

    Ernesto Padron's arrest in 2010 was widely reported and easily verifiable, but when nonprofit child detention center operator Southwest Key hired him some years later to be a case manager, they failed to check his background adequately, resulting in someone who got out of child porn charges on a technicality being placed in daily close proximity to hundreds of vulnerable children, Texas Monthly, who broke the case, reported.

    First lady Melania Trump arrives to board a plane at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, June 21, 2018, to travel to Texas to visit the U.S.-Mexico border.
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    ‘I Don’t Care’ Jacket Worn By US First Lady Headed to Migrant Camp Sparks Twitter Outrage

    Padron got caught in an undercover FBI sting in 2008 and was arrested for alleged possession of child pornography, a second-degree felony in October 2010, according to publicly available criminal records in Cameron County, Texas. Padron resigned after being arrested, with the Valley Herald noting at the time that he had been a Border Patrol agent for 13 years, working out of the Fort Brown station in downtown Brownsville, Texas. Padron faced 10 years behind bars.

    "Apparently he had been doing this for two or three years," said Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio at the time. The Brownsville Herald reported Lucio said Padron had a "large amount" of material, but wasn't sure how much exactly.

    However, Padron dodged going to the Big House after his case inexplicably stalled under then-district attorney Armando Villalobos. "Other than some supplemental work, no action was taken on the case file," a statement from the district attorney's office said." Villalobos was himself indicted on corruption charges in 2012, eventually getting sentenced to 13 years in a federal prison "for his role in a South Texas bribery and extortion scheme," according to the US Department of Justice website.

    As a result, by the time Cameron County's current district attorney, Luis Saenz, found the case in a backlog in 2013, the statute of limitations on Padron's charges had expired and he was released from custody, Texas Monthly reported.

    Asylum seekers
    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Really Not Welcome: US Immigration Detention Centers Lack Clean Water, Health Services - HRW

    Despite all this being widely reported in the local, regional, and national media, Southwest Key missed all of this and hired him anyway. An emailed statement to Texas Monthly by a company spokesperson said the organization did eventually find out about Padron's past and immediately suspended him, although it is unclear when that suspension happened or for how long he'd been working at Southwest Key at that point. Either way, Padron was fired in May 2017 — not for his past, but rather because SK was laying off another 965 employees due to slowing immigration numbers resulting in lower staffing needs, Texas Monthly reported.

    Padron worked at the Casa Padre shelter in Brownsville, a coastal city of 183,000 that sits on the Texas side of the US-Mexico border. The shelter currently houses 1,500 boys, aged 10-17, in its 250,000 square foot facility. As a case manager, Padron had direct access to unaccompanied immigrant minors, a role that placed him at "the heart of the program," according to a December 2015 promotional video. Padron would have been responsible for reunifying unaccompanied children with their relatives, interviewing minors, driving clients to facilitate program services and transporting clients to court appointments, attorney visits, and other appointment as required, Texas Monthly reported, based on a job description for the case manager position in Brownsville.

    Southwest Key tried to pin the blame on the confusion surrounding Padron's prosecution — or lack thereof.

    "In our hiring, extensive background checks are conducted on applicants; however, because Mr. Padron was not convicted of the charges you referenced (or any other disqualifying criminal charges), he was cleared for employment," spokesperson Lizzie Chen told Raw Story. "When we became aware of Mr. Padron's situation, he was immediately suspended, and he never worked at our shelter again."

    However, this isn't the first time SK has been found to have faulty background checking practices. Reveal and The Texas Tribune reported Wednesday that a joint investigation had found that state inspectors found 246 violations at Southwest Key's facilities, including an employee who allegedly came to work drunk, rotten bananas and shampoo dispensers filled with hand sanitizer.

    The company operates 26 shelters nationwide, 17 of them in Texas, with another on the way in Houston. One shelter in Combes has twice been cited for failing to submit background check renewal paperwork in a timely fashion, while inspectors last year found a caregiver at a Montgomery County shelter with access to children had failed a pre-employment drug test. A Houston shelter was found to have two employees that had not been checked in the state's child abuse and neglect registry and had failed to renew background checks on five other staff members, Texas Monthly reported.

    The Wikipedia logo is seen on a tablet screen. (File)
    © AFP 2018 / LIONEL BONAVENTURE
    Wikipedia Adds US Migrant Detention Centers to Page Listing Concentration Camps

    Southwest Key got almost $500 million from the US federal government this year to operate its shelters, housing around 5,000 immigrant children in Texas, Arizona and California, the Dallas Morning News reported. Founded in 1987 by Juan Sanchez, the Austin-based company is contracted by the Office of Refugee Resettlement, a program of the Administration for Children and Families, which is in turn part of the US Department of Health and Human Services. Wikipedia recently listed DHHS immigrant detention facilities under its list of concentration and internment camps, Sputnik reported.

    Sanchez estimates that about 10 percent of the company's housed children were separated from their parents, with the rest having crossed the border unaccompanied, the Texas Tribune reported.

    Related:

    Twitter Explodes as Melania Trump Makes Surprise Visit to Migrant Detention Camp
    Lawsuit Claims Migrant Children Given Psychotropic Drugs in US Detention Center
    Wikipedia Adds US Migrant Detention Centers to Page Listing Concentration Camps
    Refugees Barricade Themselves in Manus Island Detention Center Ahead of Closure
    Children Cry as Trudeau Slams US 'Playing Politics' Over Immigration Policy
    Tags:
    Detention Centers, border guards, Child Pornography, Children, immigrants, United States, Texas
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hope it Doesn't Rain: Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest Starts in US
    Hope it Doesn't Rain: Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest Starts in US
    Ingraham at it Again
    Ingraham at it Again
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse