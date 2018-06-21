‘I Don’t Care’ Jacket Worn By First Lady Headed to Migrant Camp Sparks Outrage

As the First Lady of the United States boarded a plane for Texas, she wore a khaki jacket with a highly controversial print on its back.

Melania Trump, who made a sudden visit to a migrant children internment camp in McAllen, Texas, Thursday, stunned onlookers by wearing a jacket saying "I really don't care, do you?" as she boarded her plane at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland bound for the Lone Star State.

​According to media reports, the khaki-colored jacket costs about $39 and sports a graffiti-style paint design on the back.

​Melania's spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, commented on the issue, saying it's only a piece of clothing and bore no hidden message.

"It's a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today's important visit to Texas, I hope this isn't what the media is going to choose to focus on," she said.

​"Her goals are to thank law enforcement and social services providers for their hard work, lend support and hear more on how the administration can build upon the already existing efforts to reunite children with their families," she added.

