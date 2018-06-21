US Lawmakers Seek to Ban Funding for Crackdown Which Separates Kids From Parents

"The President’s June 20th Executive Order leaves many important issues unsettled, and Congress must still pass legislation ensuring we keep families together," Schiff and other members wrote in the letter to Appropriations Committee leaders. "We urge you to use the FY [fiscal year 20]19 appropriations process to protect families and children."
The proposal would also block funding for tent camps and other facilities used to detain children, the release stated.
READ MORE: Lawsuit Claims Migrant Children Given Psychotropic Drugs in US Detention Center
The policy targeted families that crossed the border illegally and did not apply to migrants who made asylum requests at official ports of entry.
