US Lawmakers Seek to Ban Funding for Crackdown Which Separates Kids From Parents

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A coalition of 94 lawmakers in the US House of Representatives are asking the Appropriations Committee to withhold money that would be used to separate children from parents who illegally cross the US border, Congressman Adam Schiff announced in a press release.

"The President’s June 20th Executive Order leaves many important issues unsettled, and Congress must still pass legislation ensuring we keep families together," Schiff and other members wrote in the letter to Appropriations Committee leaders. "We urge you to use the FY [fiscal year 20]19 appropriations process to protect families and children."

The proposal would also block funding for tent camps and other facilities used to detain children, the release stated.

An executive order signed by President Donald Trump on Wednesday would end a policy that placed more than 2,000 alien children in custody, apart from their parents, who are awaiting court hearings on requests for political asylum.

The policy targeted families that crossed the border illegally and did not apply to migrants who made asylum requests at official ports of entry.