Register
18:28 GMT +321 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump displays an executive order on immigration policy after signing it in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 20, 2018.

    Stopping "Seperation": White House Makes Mistake in Immigration Executive Order

    © REUTERS / Leah Millis
    US
    Get short URL
    0 02

    Trump's administration has been in hot water over a border security practice of separating children from their parents – illegal immigrants. Politicians from both major parties have urged the White House to stop the practice, initiated by the "zero tolerance" policy, announced in April 2018.

    The White House misspelled a key word in the name of its recent executive order, anticipated by many people, namely the one called "Affording Congress an Opportunity to Address Family Seperation." The mistake was fixed some time later, but many Twitter users managed to notice Washington's mistake and started mulling thoughts on what it could possibly mean — just a typo or something more?

    Trump issued an executive order stopping the "zero tolerance" policy, introduced in April 2018, that led to the practice of forcibly separating the children of illegal migrants from their parents by border guards.

    READ MORE: Melania Trump Reportedly Alerted Secret Service Amid Threats to Her Son

    The policy has generated massive public backlash against the White House. Trump previously insisted the Department of Homeland Security was strictly following the law in its actions and urged Congress to change the situation by closing "loopholes" in legislation that migrants actively use in order to stay in the country.

    Related:

    Lawsuit Claims Migrant Children Given Psychotropic Drugs in US Detention Center
    Children Cry as Trudeau Slams US 'Playing Politics' Over Immigration Policy
    US Authorities Split 2,000 Children From Parents During Illegal Border Entries
    Attacker Shoots Policeman, Takes 4 Children Hostage in US Orlando
    US Agency Loses Track of 1,500 Immigrant Children, Doesn’t Care
    US Doomsday Cultist Who ‘Married’ Young Children Gets 25 Years for Rape, Abuse
    Tags:
    migration policy, Twitter, Donald Trump, White House, Washington, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kingdom of Sand: How Desert Engulfs Dubai and Abu Dhabi
    Kingdom of Sand: How Desert Engulfs Dubai and Abu Dhabi
    Ingraham at it Again
    Ingraham at it Again
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse