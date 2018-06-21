Stopping "Seperation": White House Makes Mistake in Immigration Executive Order

Trump's administration has been in hot water over a border security practice of separating children from their parents – illegal immigrants. Politicians from both major parties have urged the White House to stop the practice, initiated by the "zero tolerance" policy, announced in April 2018.

The White House misspelled a key word in the name of its recent executive order, anticipated by many people, namely the one called "Affording Congress an Opportunity to Address Family Seperation." The mistake was fixed some time later, but many Twitter users managed to notice Washington's mistake and started mulling thoughts on what it could possibly mean — just a typo or something more?

Is misspelling “separation” like issuing an executive order with your fingers crossed behind your back? pic.twitter.com/DmY8F6skNn — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) June 20, 2018

Trump and @WhiteHouse can't even spell. "#SEPERATION"???



If they can't even spell what they are trying to legislate about, it should give you insight into how little this will accomplish. Spoiler alert: it does NOTHING. — Bill Press (@bpshow) June 21, 2018

#Trump's #FakeEO on #separatingfamilies



Plan A. He signed a 'seperation' document that was later altered to correct the spelling. Null and void



Plan B. Legal challenges will tie it up so he can wash his hands having made the effort



Plan C. 'Shall' statements have loopholes — George Capen, CDR (ret) USNA 89 (@george_capen) June 21, 2018

#executiveorder

LOL

it was up for a while then they corrected it#SEPERATION pic.twitter.com/N2XtNZIU37 — ALT- Immigration 🛂 (@ALT_uscis) June 20, 2018

Trump issued an executive order stopping the "zero tolerance" policy, introduced in April 2018, that led to the practice of forcibly separating the children of illegal migrants from their parents by border guards.

The policy has generated massive public backlash against the White House. Trump previously insisted the Department of Homeland Security was strictly following the law in its actions and urged Congress to change the situation by closing "loopholes" in legislation that migrants actively use in order to stay in the country.