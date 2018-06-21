Stopping "Seperation": White House Makes Mistake in Immigration Executive Order

The White House misspelled a key word in the name of its recent executive order, anticipated by many people, namely the one called "Affording Congress an Opportunity to Address Family Seperation." The mistake was fixed some time later, but many Twitter users managed to notice Washington's mistake and started mulling thoughts on what it could possibly mean — just a typo or something more?
Is misspelling “separation” like issuing an executive order with your fingers crossed behind your back? pic.twitter.com/DmY8F6skNn— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) June 20, 2018
Trump and @WhiteHouse can't even spell. "#SEPERATION"???— Bill Press (@bpshow) June 21, 2018
If they can't even spell what they are trying to legislate about, it should give you insight into how little this will accomplish. Spoiler alert: it does NOTHING.
#Trump's #FakeEO on #separatingfamilies— George Capen, CDR (ret) USNA 89 (@george_capen) June 21, 2018
Plan A. He signed a 'seperation' document that was later altered to correct the spelling. Null and void
Plan B. Legal challenges will tie it up so he can wash his hands having made the effort
Plan C. 'Shall' statements have loopholes
#executiveorder— ALT- Immigration 🛂 (@ALT_uscis) June 20, 2018
LOL
it was up for a while then they corrected it#SEPERATION pic.twitter.com/N2XtNZIU37
Trump issued an executive order stopping the "zero tolerance" policy, introduced in April 2018, that led to the practice of forcibly separating the children of illegal migrants from their parents by border guards.
READ MORE: Melania Trump Reportedly Alerted Secret Service Amid Threats to Her Son
The policy has generated massive public backlash against the White House. Trump previously insisted the Department of Homeland Security was strictly following the law in its actions and urged Congress to change the situation by closing "loopholes" in legislation that migrants actively use in order to stay in the country.
All comments
Show new comments (0)