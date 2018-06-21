US Police Arrest 22-Year-Old Man Over Killing of Rapper XXXTentacion - Reports

The 20-year-old Jahseh Onfroy (the real name of XXXTentacion rapper) was shot while leaving a motorcycle dealership in south Florida on Monday and died later in a hospital, BBC reported Thursday.

The US police have arrested 22-year-old Dedrick D Williams, suspected of the first-degree murder of US rapper dubber XXXTentacion, BBC reported. The media, however, hasn't specified if the police were still looking for another suspect.

According to New York Daily News, Williams has been also charged with a probation violation for theft of a motor vehicle and driving without a valid license.

This is APPARENTLY #XXXTENTACION murderer. Dedrick Williams. Hopefully this is confirmed and can put all of the conspiracy theories to rest and also put his soul to rest. once again rest in paradise king. pic.twitter.com/rBKq28MUIm — Jume Riddle (@ProScav) June 21, 2018

​The killed music star was often described as one of the most controversial young artists, who managed to quickly climb to the peak of stardom.