Pyongyang Has Returned Remains of 200 Fallen US Soldiers – Trump

"We got back our great fallen heroes, the remains sent back today, already 200 got sent back," the US president told a crowd of supporters during a rally in Minnesota.
Trump claimed that North Korea is following the path of denuclearization and has "stopped everything we wanted them to stop," adding that he and Kim Jong-un had "great chemistry" during the summit in Singapore on June 12.
According to the Pentagon, up to 7,700 US military personnel remain unaccounted for from the Korean War, which was waged in 1950-1953 and took the lives of more than 36,000 Americans. Pyongyang has previously stated that they have the remains of as many as 200 US soldiers.
