Pyongyang Has Returned Remains of 200 Fallen US Soldiers – Trump

Pyongyang's gesture comes in wake of the historic summit in Singapore on June 12, where Trump met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. During the subsequent news conference, the US president announced that Kim had promised to return the remains of US soldiers who had died during the Korean War "quickly."

"We got back our great fallen heroes, the remains sent back today, already 200 got sent back," the US president told a crowd of supporters during a rally in Minnesota.

Trump claimed that North Korea is following the path of denuclearization and has "stopped everything we wanted them to stop," adding that he and Kim Jong-un had "great chemistry" during the summit in Singapore on June 12.

© AFP 2018 / YONHAP Ex-US Army Official: No Strategic Advantage From Halting Drills With S Korea

Previously, the US president had also stated that it was he who ordered the cessation of military drills in South Korea in order to prevent further escalation.

According to the Pentagon, up to 7,700 US military personnel remain unaccounted for from the Korean War, which was waged in 1950-1953 and took the lives of more than 36,000 Americans. Pyongyang has previously stated that they have the remains of as many as 200 US soldiers.