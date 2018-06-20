Commerce Department Grants 42 Requests for Steel Product Tariff Exclusion

"Today, we are announcing our first determinations on 98 exclusion requests for steel products, granting 42 requests and denying 56," Ross said.
Ross said the department has already received more than 20,000 exclusion requests from producers of both steel and aluminum products, posted more than 9,200 for public review and comment, and received more than 2,300 objections to exclusion requests.
READ MORE: EU Approves Retaliatory Tariffs Against US Amid Trade Row — Reports
Earlier in the day, the European Commission stated it had adopted the regulation on rebalancing measures in response to US tariffs, introduced by Donald Trump. That decision would enter into force on June 22, targeting a list of the US production worth 2.8 billion euros ($3.2 billion).
