US Republican Senator: Imposing Tariffs Mistake Due to Potential for Retaliation

"I think it's a mistake to impose tariffs because there's always retaliation, and I really don’t think that we need that. We need free and open trading situations and we always stood for that. So I’m a little bit concerned about the way the administration is moving," Orrin Hatch told reporters.
The Trump administration has also become embroiled in a back-and-forth over tariffs with China. On Monday, Trump said he asked the US Trade Representative to come up with $200 billion worth of Chinese goods that would face tariffs of 10 percent.
Trump said he made Monday's decision after China last Friday announced retaliatory tariffs on $50 billion worth of US products. China's move came in response to Trump's announcement earlier on Friday that the US would impose 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese technology.
However, on May 31, the United States reintroduced the tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and the European Union.
