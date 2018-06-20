US Republican Senator: Imposing Tariffs Mistake Due to Potential for Retaliation

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Trump administration is making a mistake by imposing tariffs on many of the countries the United States trades with because such measures invite retaliation, US Republican Senator Orrin Hatch said.

"I think it's a mistake to impose tariffs because there's always retaliation, and I really don’t think that we need that. We need free and open trading situations and we always stood for that. So I’m a little bit concerned about the way the administration is moving," Orrin Hatch told reporters.

The Trump administration has also become embroiled in a back-and-forth over tariffs with China. On Monday, Trump said he asked the US Trade Representative to come up with $200 billion worth of Chinese goods that would face tariffs of 10 percent.

The US President has also warned that he would pursue tariffs on an additional $200 billion in Chinese products if China again retaliates against US duties.

Trump said he made Monday's decision after China last Friday announced retaliatory tariffs on $50 billion worth of US products. China's move came in response to Trump's announcement earlier on Friday that the US would impose 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese technology.

READ MORE: Adopted Measures in Response to US Tariffs to Enter Into Force June 22 — EC

© AP Photo / Andy Wong, File China Imposes 25% Retaliatory Import Tariffs on 659 US Goods Worth $50 Bln

The United States imposed a 25-percent tariff on steel imports and a 10-percent tariff on aluminum imports in March but suspended the tariffs on Canada, Mexico, several other states and the European Union in order to attempt to negotiate a better deal.

However, on May 31, the United States reintroduced the tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and the European Union.