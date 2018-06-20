Tennis Ball-Sized Hailstones Pound Northern Colorado (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Despite the beauty of the hailstorm, it always deals out sizeable damage to cars and houses, so the only way to escape the horror is to share the pictures of the hailstones on social media.
Hail just south of Denver Colorado! Largest stone just over 2.5 inches. #Colorado #Hail @WeatherNation @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/KcPMeYmNIS— Jacob Ohnstad (@s14johns) 19 июня 2018 г.
The hail in #boulder resulted in ground fog thicker than anything I’ve ever seen in Colorado. #cowx pic.twitter.com/p4cs8FZuvL— Alexander Sollie (@DF7) 19 июня 2018 г.
6-19-18 Colorado— Tina Mucci (@MucciTina) 19 июня 2018 г.
Hail in my front yard this afternoon. 😳 pic.twitter.com/z1gozkf78U
And, of course, don't forget about the footage of the storm.
Being chased by hail near Limon Colorado pic.twitter.com/15dmNUxdCR— Wander In Amusement (@Truckin4MyLife) 19 июня 2018 г.
— Víctor R. Rodríguez (@VictorRTafoya) 19 июня 2018 г.
The Denver Airport was even forced to warn passengers about delays because of possible thunderstorms, so the travelers had to check their flight status ahead of time. The officials later confirmed that 20 departing flights from Denver had been canceled due to nasty weather.
All comments
Show new comments (0)