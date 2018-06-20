Tennis Ball-Sized Hailstones Pound Northern Colorado (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Inhabitants of Colorado were witness to a magnificent and yet disastrous natural event. Massive hail, which damaged parts of the state on Tuesday, reminded people that winter is coming even in late June.

Despite the beauty of the hailstorm, it always deals out sizeable damage to cars and houses, so the only way to escape the horror is to share the pictures of the hailstones on social media.

The hail in #boulder resulted in ground fog thicker than anything I’ve ever seen in Colorado. #cowx pic.twitter.com/p4cs8FZuvL — Alexander Sollie (@DF7) 19 июня 2018 г.

6-19-18 Colorado

Hail in my front yard this afternoon. 😳 pic.twitter.com/z1gozkf78U — Tina Mucci (@MucciTina) 19 июня 2018 г.

And, of course, don't forget about the footage of the storm.

Being chased by hail near Limon Colorado pic.twitter.com/15dmNUxdCR — Wander In Amusement (@Truckin4MyLife) 19 июня 2018 г.

— Víctor R. Rodríguez (@VictorRTafoya) 19 июня 2018 г.

The Denver Airport was even forced to warn passengers about delays because of possible thunderstorms, so the travelers had to check their flight status ahead of time. The officials later confirmed that 20 departing flights from Denver had been canceled due to nasty weather.