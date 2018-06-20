Register
20 June 2018
    In this April 29, 2018 file photo, a member of the Central American migrant caravan, holding a child, looks through the border wall toward a group of people gathered on the U.S. side, as he stands on the beach where the border wall ends in the ocean, in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday, April 29, 2018

    'Going to Make Changes': Trump Vows to Alter US Immigration Policy

    © AP Photo / Hans-Maximo Musielik, File
    US
    2 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump during a speech on Tuesday said he is going to amend his immigration policy after consultations with Congress because he does not want children "taken away from their parents".

    "We have a House that's getting ready to finalize an immigration package that they're going to brief me on later, and that I'm going to make changes to," Trump told an audience at a National Federation of Independent Businesses event. "We want to solve family separation. I don't want children taken away from parents."

    Trump said he needed Democratic votes to make changes to a "horrible, rotten" immigration system and to close loopholes that have enabled child traffickers.

    A migrant father and child rest outside the El Chaparral port of entry building at the US-Mexico border in Tijuana, Mexico
    © AP Photo / Maximo Musielik
    Watchdog Slams US Migration Policy as 'State-Sponsored Trauma'
    During the speech, the US president said he will ask congress for authority to freeze foreign aid from countries that allegedly "send" illegal immigrants to the United States. The US president also wants legal authority "to detain and remove illegal immigrant families all together and bring them back to their country."

    "Hundreds of millions of dollars we give to some of these countries, and they send them [illegal immigrants]," Trump told an audience at a National Federation of Independent Businesses event. "I'm going to go, very shortly, for authorization that when countries abuse us by sending their people… we're not going to give any more aid to those countries."

    Trump said he also wants "legal authorities and the resources to detain and remove undocumented immigrant families all together and bring them back to their country."

    US - Mexican border
    © AFP 2018 / Sandy Huffaker
    Amnesty International Slams US Family Separation Policy as 'Torture'
    The president called it a "responsible, commonsense" approach to fix the immigration crisis that all lawmakers should embrace including Democrats, whom the president accused of loving open borders.

    The Trump administration has come under intense criticism for its border policy after recent images from a detention center in Texas showed children locked up in cages.

    Almost 2,000 immigrant children were forcibly separated from their parents between April 19 and May 31 following arrests involving illegal entry into the United States, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

