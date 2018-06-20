Register
06:13 GMT +320 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Wikipedia logo is seen on a tablet screen. (File)

    Wikipedia Adds US Migrant Detention Centers to Page Listing Concentration Camps

    © AFP 2018 / LIONEL BONAVENTURE
    US
    Get short URL
    110

    Someone on Wikipedia actually added the US’ detention centers that house children of illegal immigrants arrested on Mexican border to a page that lists concentration and internment camps in history, placing them alongside Nazi death camps and camps used during Native American removals.

    The page in question lists all known concentration and internment camps by countries, including Australia, China, Finland, France and many others. A large portion of the page has been dedicated to various camps owned by the United States over the course of its history.

    However, the most recent addition to the list — a paragraph of 98 words — lists detention centers run by the US Department of Health and Human Services that house children of parents apprehended at the border as internment camps.

    "As part of the 2018 Trump administration's family separation policy, nearly 2,000 children of asylum-seeking families have been separated from their parents and placed in detention centers," the current version of the page reads.

    US border patrol vehicle rides along the fence at the US-Mexican border near Naco, Mexico, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2008
    © AP Photo / Guillermo Arias
    WH Must Stop Separating Minors From Parents at Border - US Chamber of Commerce
    Curiously, the 98-word paragraph has sparked a 2,614 word controversy on the discussion page. Some of the editors argued that US Border Centers should never be put on the same level as Auschwitz or Treblinka and that doing so denigrates the atrocities of the Nazi regime.

    Others defended the addition, noting that "internment" does not necessarily mean the mass eradication of people.

    "No comparison with extermination camps or the Holocaust is being made here. But this is a list of concentration and internment camps, and these are very clearly internment camps. For children. In America. In 2018. For shame." says an editor who goes by the moniker The Anome.

    Opponents of the edit say that children are not being "imprisoned" but rather "being processed for release to a guardian."

    While some editors called for the page to be locked from editing in order to prevent vandalism, the page remains free for editing as this story goes to publication.

    Earlier on Tuesday, Michael Wildes, First Lady Melania Trump's own immigration lawyer (she is from Slovenia), spoke out against the Trump Administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy, calling it "reminiscent of detention centers of Nazi Germany, of the slave trade," Salon reported.

    However, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions has defended the policy. "[Nazi comparisons are] a real exaggeration, of course. In Nazi Germany, they were keeping the Jews from leaving the country," Sessions told Fox News Monday.

    Related:

    Like Foxes Guarding the Henhouse: How Public Opinion is Manipulated on Wikipedia
    Et Tu, Brute? Wikipedia 'Recognizes' Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel
    Win in Court: Wikipedia to Challenge NSA Surveillance
    Turkey to Unblock Wikipedia If Info on State Terror-Sponsoring Deleted
    Wikipedia Turns to Turkish Constitutional Court to Unblock Website in Country
    Great Wall of Culture: China Builds Online Encyclopedia to Rival Wikipedia
    Tags:
    border control, migration policy, illegal migrants, Wikipedia, Jeff Sessions, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Gettin’ Cheeky With It: Fans Paint Faces With World Cup Countries' Flags
    Gettin' Cheeky With It: Fans Paint Faces With World Cup Countries' Flags
    Ingraham at it Again
    Ingraham at it Again
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse