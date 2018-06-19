Register
22:01 GMT +319 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Haitian migrants seeking asylum in the United States, queue at El Chaparral border crossing in the hope of getting an appointment with US migration authorities, in the Mexican border city of Tijuana, in Baja California, on October 7, 2016

    Children Cry as Trudeau Slams US 'Playing Politics' Over Immigration Policy

    © AFP 2018 / Guillermo Arias
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The Trump administration has been in hot water since it started imposing a "zero tolerance" policy towards illegal migrants, separating many of them from their children. The US president has shifted responsibility for the situation onto the Democrats in Congress, claiming that they can prevent it by closing legislative "loopholes".

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has joined the ranks of those who harshly criticize Donald Trump's policy towards illegal migrants crossing the US border with their children. He also promised not to "play politics" over immigration policy, as Canada continues to "support human rights around the world."

    At the same time, he didn't specify what steps his country would undertake to change the situation in the US where, according to the latest reports, some 2,000 children have been separated from their parents, who tried to illegally cross the US border but were caught. An audio recording from one of the juvenile detention centers has recently surfaced on the internet, revealing several kids crying and calling for their parents.

    At the same time, the Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Kirstjen Nielsen stated that it is not the "zero tolerance" policy that is to blame for the current situation, but Congress, which has failed to adopt legislation closing the "loopholes."

    According to her, the White House is merely following the law, which prescribes separating a child from its parents when it's in danger, when there is no evidence of parenthood (e.g. official document confirming that the adults accompanying the child are indeed its parents), or in cases where the parents have broken the law, for example by illegally crossing the border. She also assured that such treatment of migrants is not used in order to discourage the latter from crossing the US border.

    "The children are not being used as a pawn, we are trying to protect the children," she said.

    The US policy towards children of immigrants has faced severe backlash on Twitter.

    Whereas some users found the White House's arguments convincing.

    US President Donald Trump initiated the so-called "zero tolerance" policy in April 2018. According to the White House, it has merely led to the Department of Homeland Security enforcing laws "by the book" and urged Congress to reform the US asylum-seeking system. At present, all irregular and undocumented migrants are sent to federal prosecution, while their children are taken from them. Over the course of April and May, some 2,000 children were taken away, with around 100 of them being under 4-years-old.

    Related:

    US Authorities Split 2,000 Children From Parents During Illegal Border Entries
    US Agency Loses Track of 1,500 Immigrant Children, Doesn’t Care
    US Watchdogs Accuse YouTube of Illegal Collection of Data on Children - Reports
    Rock, Paper, Shooter: US School Arms Children With Rocks to Counter Attack
    Tags:
    legislation, children, migrants, Canada, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Gettin’ Cheeky With It: Fans Paint Faces With World Cup Countries' Flags
    Gettin' Cheeky With It: Fans Paint Faces With World Cup Countries' Flags
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse