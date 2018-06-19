WH Must Stop Separating Minors From Parents at Border - US Chamber of Commerce

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The White House should immediately halt the immigration policy that separates children from parents who crossed the southern border illegally, the US Chamber of Commerce said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Thousands of children are being forcibly removed from their parents by our government. There is no other way to say it, this is not who we are and it must end now," the release said.

The Chamber of Commerce stressed that public policy usually serves as a reflection of a nation's values, adding that the United States was founded on the idea of accepting immigrants into the country to create a diverse nation. Therefore, President Donald Trump is enforcing a policy contrary to long-time beliefs and principles, the release said.

Moreover, the release said it appears as though the White House adopted the policy of family separations to send a strong message to Congress and try to influence lawmakers who have been rejecting the administration's approach to the immigration issue.

The Chamber of Commerce said it realizes the US government must protect the country's borders, but added that this does not require tearing families apart.

On April 6, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a zero-tolerance immigration policy, which means families who cross the border illegally must be separated. According to the policy, adults must be detained by border patrol officers and children must be referred to the Health and Human Services and then sent back to their countries.