Trump Administration Not Interested in Helping Immigrant Families - US Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump and his administration are not interested in helping the children and their families who are being separated after crossing the US-Mexico border, Ranking Member of the House Homeland Security Committee Bennie Thompson said in a statement on Tuesday.

"To be clear: there is nothing on earth preventing the Administration from canceling this policy and keep these families together. To be clear: they do not want to help these families," Thompson stated.

The lawmaker claimed that Trump administration was holding the children hostage to use as leverage in order to get Congressional approval for their "draconian immigration agenda."

Thompson added that Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen's attempts to defend the child separation policy on Monday contained the same "lies, misstatements, and propaganda" the White House puts forward every day.

The White House has said that authorities are separating children from illegal immigrant parents in accordance with the laws of the United States, which could be amended quickly if Democrats stopped obstructing the process.

In April, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a zero-tolerance policy of dealing with families crossing the border, which included separating children from parents, as part of the Trump administration’s effort to deter illegal immigration.