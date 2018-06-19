Trump Administration Not Interested in Helping Immigrant Families - US Lawmaker

"To be clear: there is nothing on earth preventing the Administration from canceling this policy and keep these families together. To be clear: they do not want to help these families," Thompson stated.
The lawmaker claimed that Trump administration was holding the children hostage to use as leverage in order to get Congressional approval for their "draconian immigration agenda."
READ MORE: We Should Copy Trump on Migrants
Thompson added that Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen's attempts to defend the child separation policy on Monday contained the same "lies, misstatements, and propaganda" the White House puts forward every day.
In April, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a zero-tolerance policy of dealing with families crossing the border, which included separating children from parents, as part of the Trump administration’s effort to deter illegal immigration.
All comments
Show new comments (0)