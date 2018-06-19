State Dept Reveals Details of Phone Talks Between Pompeo and Lavrov on Syria

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reaffirmed the US commitment to the southwest ceasefire in Syria during a phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday, US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a press release.

"The two discussed issues and concerns related to Syria and the bilateral relationship. Secretary Pompeo reemphasized the US commitment to the southwest ceasefire arrangement that was approved by President Trump and President Putin one year ago," Nauert said on Monday. "He [Pompeo] noted that it was critical for Russia and the Syrian regime to adhere to these arrangements and ensure no unilateral activity in this area."

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Ministry said that Sergey Lavrov and Mike Pompeo also discussed in phone talks the situation on Korean peninsula, the peace process in Syria as well as the schedule of bilateral political contacts in the near future.

"The focus [of the talks] was on the Syrian settlement on the basis of UN Security Council Resolution 2254, as well as the consolidation of efforts to resolve the problems of the Korean peninsula," the ministry said in a statement

"Lavrov and Pompeo also discussed some aspects of bilateral relations, including the schedule of political contacts between Russia and the United States in the near future," the statement said.

Earlier on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said it had registered five violations of the ceasefire regime in Syria over the past 24 hours, while Turkey has recorded two truce breaches.

Russia, alongside Iran and Turkey, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus both through supporting the struggle against terrorist groups and providing humanitarian aid to the residents of the crisis-torn country.