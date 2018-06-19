Amnesty International Slams US Family Separation Policy as 'Torture'

"This is a spectacularly cruel policy, where frightened children are being ripped from their parent’s arms and taken to overflowing detention centers, which are effectively cages. This is nothing short of torture," the release said.
Moreover, Amnesty International claimed that the US government created the problem for political purposes and called the current developments on the immigration issue "a sick game."
On April 6, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a zero tolerance policy for criminal illegal entry. The policy went into effect in May.
All comments
Show new comments (0)