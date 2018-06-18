Netizens Bash Melania Trump's Alleged Criticism of US Immigration Policy

US First Lady Melania Trump seems to have made an entry into a political debate on immigration, as she has reportedly released a statement which contradicts her husband's stance on the matter.

CNN reporter Kate Bennett posted in her Twitter account the statement she obtained from Melania Trump’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham, which reads that the first lady "hates to see children separated from their families." Melania Trump's words refer to the sufferings of children allegedly being held in metal cages away from their parents in a US southern border facility in Texas, however, she did not specifically criticized US President Donald Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" policy.

NEW: Statement from @FLOTUS spokeswoman @StephGrisham45 to me regarding what’s happening to kids at our borders: pic.twitter.com/fpsfHJSOTa — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) June 17, 2018

Meanwhile, ex-first lady Laura Bush also joined the debate, slamming the current immigration policy as "cruel" and "immoral." Further, she drew parallels between the holding facility in Texas and the internment camps the US federal government established for Japanese-Americans during World War II.

People on social media, however, did not appreciate Melania Trump's input and even called her "the most useless first lady" in history.

If she hates it so much maybe she should tell her husband to rescind his policy — kristan (@DogandCatmom18) June 17, 2018

Melania Trump's statement comes after media reports on Sunday suggested that children separated from their parents in an old warehouse in Texas were waiting behind metal fencing. The story spread as the US Border Patrol allowed journalists to visit the holding facility, though taking photos or interviewing of the detainees were prohibited.

In response, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen refuted the criticism against the administration, accusing the media of misreporting on the matter.

We do not have a policy of separating families at the border. Period. — Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen (@SecNielsen) June 17, 2018

— Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen (@SecNielsen) June 17, 2018

In April and May, some 2,000 children were separated from their parents as Attorney General Jeff Sessions declared a new "zero-tolerance" policy implying that all cases of illegal entry in the US will be referred for criminal prosecution. According to the US laws, children cannot be arrested with their parents since in contrast to them, children are not accused of a crime.