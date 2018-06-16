Not an Idiot: Senator McCain's Daughter Defends Biden After Giuliani's Insult

As former US Vice President Joe Biden found himself the target of disparaging statements made by Trump’s ally Rudy Giuliani, the daughter of his old friend quickly moved to address this situation.

Meghan McCain, the daughter of Senator John McCain, stepped forward to defend former US Vice President Joe Biden from scathing remarks made by Donald Trump’s personal attorney, former NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani.

"I am disgusted by Giuliani’s abhorrent and idiotic comments about Joe Biden," Meghan McCain tweeted, describing Biden as "one of the great political leaders of all time" and "one of the truly decent men left in politics."

I am disgusted by Giuliani’s abhorrent and idiotic comments about Joe Biden. Joe Biden is one of the great political leaders of all time, one of the truly decent men left in politics — and someone my family has looked to for strength during the most difficult time in our lives. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) 15 июня 2018 г.

​Earlier, Giuliani told HuffPost that US President Donald Trump should be set for re-election in 2020 if the Democratic Party will nominate Joe Biden, whom the former NYC mayor called "a moron."

"I’m calling Joe Biden a mentally deficient idiot," Giuliani said, claiming that Democrats "need someone new, who would be more threatening to us."

READ MORE: Mazal Tov! WATCH Trump’s Lawyer Giuliani Rip the Dance Floor in Jerusalem

According to The Hill, Joe Biden has been friends with John McCain for 40 years, and even personally comforted Meghan McCain when her father was diagnosed with cancer last year – the same affliction that claimed the life of Biden’s son Beau in 2015.