US Sanctions 14 Entities for Links to Corrupt Israeli Mining Magnate - Treasury

"Treasury is sanctioning companies that have enabled Dan Gertler to access the international financial system and profit from corruption and misconduct," Undersecretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Sigal Mandelker stated in the release. "We are using our tools to change the behavior of those engaged in the looting of natural resources and the humanitarian consequences that follow."
With the 14 entities penalized on Friday, the number of sanctioned entities and individuals in Gertler’s network totals 34, the release explained.
Major breaking Congo corruption news: US sanctions 14 new Dan Gertler companies. This comes hours after @Glencore's deal w/ Gertler & includes company Glencore is paying #DRC #RDC @thomas_m_wilson @wildfranz @NRGInstitute https://t.co/ZrmW0AWvEl— Sasha Lezhnev (@SashaLezh) June 15, 2018
Gertler has used his close friendship with DRC President Joseph Kabila to act as a middleman for mining asset sales in the DRC, requiring some multinational companies to go through Gertler to do business with the Congolese state, according to the release.
Glencore is re-starting payments to #mining tycoon Dan Gertler, who is under US sanctions (#commodities trader to pay him in non-US$ currencies and without involving American banks and/or citizens). This is going to test @USTreasury / @StateDept views on the matter. pic.twitter.com/79ZV4lG9vw— Javier Blas (@JavierBlas2) June 15, 2018
