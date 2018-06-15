US Judge Sends Former Trump Campaign Chief Manafort to Jail – Reports

Referring to the Manafort ruling, a federal judge said that Trump's former campaign head "abused the trust" placed in him.

A US judge has sent Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort to jail on Friday to await his trial on charges that he tried to influence two witnesses after he was granted bail, The New York Times reported.

READ MORE: Former Trump Campaign Manager Manafort Hit With New Superseding Indictment

Manafort's bail was revoked and he was sent to jail for tampering with two witnesses in connection to his case in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia collusion investigation, according to the media outlet.

© REUTERS / Brendan McDermid Mueller Accuses Manafort of Attempting to Tamper With Witnesses - Reports

The former campaign chief's detention comes after Mueller filed new charges against him in a superseding indictment, which included conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice for alleged witness tampering, which violated the terms of Manafort's release.

Mueller had previously charged Manafort with conspiracy, money-laundering and acting as an unregistered foreign agent for work he did for the Ukrainian government. Manafort was confined to his home with an electronic bracelet after he was first indicted in October 2017 during Mueller’s investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election in the US.

READ MORE: Some 150 Blank Subpoenas Filed in Virginia Court Over Manafort's Case — Reports

Manafort is due to stand trial in Washington in September over allegations of undisclosed lobbying for the Ukrainian government. In July, he will also face a trial for tax and bank fraud charges.