Register
15:30 GMT +315 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Former FBI Director James Comey arrives for a taping of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 17, 2018

    Trump Calls DOJ Watchdog Report 'Disaster for Comey, His Minions'

    © REUTERS / Brendan McDermid/File Photo
    US
    Get short URL
    241

    Trump's remarks come following Attorney General Jeff Sessions' statement that the Inspector General's new report on the FBI's handling of investigations into the 2016 election campaign could lead to more firings at the FBI and Justice Department.

    In a tweet, Donald Trump said that James Comey "will now officially go down as the worst leader, by far, in the history of the FBI" following the release of Inspector General Michael Horowitz' report.

    The 500-page document found that the FBI chief deviated from the bureau and Justice Department norms and policies, and accused him of usurping the authority of Attorney General Loretta Lynch in July 2016 when he announced that there would be no charges brought against Hillary Clinton over her use of a private email server during her tenure as secretary of state. The report stressed that these decisions "negatively impacted the perception of the FBI and the Department as fair administrators of justice."

    Former FBI director James Comey speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington.
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Watchdog Says FBI Wasn’t Politically Biased in 2016, But Texts Reveal Otherwise
    The report added however that it could not prove that Comey exhibited any political bias or attempt to influence the election with his actions.

    FBI Director Christopher Wray said he accepted the findings of Horowitz's report, and that he would hold employees who engaged in misconduct accountable. "I take this report very seriously and we accept its findings and recommendations," he said Thursday.

    On the eve of the report's release, Attorney General Jeff Sessions told The Hill that that more FBI and Justice Department employees would be fired if the report warrants doing so. Sessons' remarks follow in the wake of the firing of two top Obama-era FBI executives last month over their handling of the Clinton emails case.

    James Comey was tasked with investigating the private email correspondence of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton starting in mid-2015. Clinton was criticized over her use of a private server amid fears that the emails could be hacked, or that she could use the  server to cover up communications about taking cash in exchange for political favors. In July 2016, Comey recommended no charges for Clinton. However, ten days before the election, he announced the resumption of the investigation.

    Tags:
    remarks, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Department of Justice, Michael Horowitz, James Comey, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 9-15
    This Week in Pictures: June 9-15
    Dude, See My Car
    Dude, See My Car
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse