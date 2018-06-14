US DOJ Watchdog: Comey Made 'Serious Error' in Clinton Probe, But Wasn't Biased

In his report, Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz called former FBI Director James Comey "insubordinate," but not driven by political bias.

The report, written by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz, examined the progress of former FBI Director James Comey's investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private server.

Comey was quick to react to the watchdog's findings, saying that he doesn't agree with them, but respects the work of the DOJ inspector.

READ MORE: US Jutice Dept Watchdog's Report: Comey Deviated From FBI Norms, Wasn't Biased

According to conclusions drawn in the report, former FBI Director James Comey broke the bureau's norms in his handling of the probe, but there was no evidence that his actions before the 2016 election were motivated by political bias.

"While we did not find that these decisions were the result of political bias on Comey's part, we nevertheless concluded that by departing so clearly and dramatically from FBI and department norm," Horowitz stated in his report, adding that Comey used the personal account to conduct official business.

Moments ago, @RepAndyBiggsAZ, @RepDeSantis, and I sent a letter to Inspector General Horowitz demanding to see ALL draft versions of the #ClintonEmails report that his office circulated to the @TheJusticeDept. The time has come for complete transparency. #IGday pic.twitter.com/6sKTt7zjEb — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) June 14, 2018

The document also revealed the legality of the meeting between US Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former President Bill Clinton on the tarmac of an airport in June of 2016.

"Although we found no evidence that Lynch and former President Clinton discussed the Midyear investigation or engaged in other inappropriate discussions during their tarmac meeting, we also found that Lynch's failure to recognize the appearance problem created by former President Clinton's visit and to take action to cut the visit short was an error in judgment," the report said.

Reacting to the report release, US Attorney Jeff Sessions stated the it shows substantial mistakes made by leaders within the department.

"The Inspector General’s report reveals a number of significant errors by the senior leadership of the Department of Justice and the FBI during the previous administration," Sessions said in a statement, adding that US Attorney John Huber will continue to review the investigation and provide recommendations.

Michael Horowitz, a DOJ watchdog, launched an investigation into Comey's handling of the Hillary Clinton probe in January 2017, after strong criticism from both Democrats and Republicans regarding the former FBI chief's approach to the Clinton email case.

Comey was conducting the probe into the correspondence of presidential candidate Hilary Clinton, who used a private mail server when she was Secretary of State from 2009-2013.

The former FBI director reacted to the news on Twitter, calling the report's conclusions "reasonable" though saying he disagreed with some.