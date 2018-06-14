US Jutice Dept Watchdog's Report: Comey Deviated From FBI Norms, Wasn't Biased

According to US Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the highly anticipated Inspector General’s report on how the FBI handled investigations during the 2016 election campaign may lead to new firings in the Justice Department.

Bloomberg reported, citing a copy of the US Justice Department's watchdog that former FBI Director James Comey had deviated from the bureau's norms, however, he wasn't motivated by political bias.

The Justice Inspector General says decisions before the 2016 presidential election "negatively impacted" perception of the FBI as being "fair," according to the Bloomberg.

"While we did not find that these decisions were the result of political bias on Comey's part, we nevertheless concluded that by departing so clearly and dramatically from FBI and department norms, the decisions negatively impacted the perception of the FBI and the department as fair administrators of justice," Inspector General Michael Horowitz said in the report's conclusions, which were obtained by Bloomberg.

Comey investigated the case regarding the correspondence of presidential candidate Hilary Clinton, who used a private mail server when she was Secretary of State from 2009-2013.

Using a private server could make the Secretary of State's correspondence vulnerable to hackers; Clinton also retained full control over the correspondence and could remove unwanted emails.

The FBI conducted an investigation and stated that there was no reason to bring Clinton to justice. Ten days before the presidential election, Comey announced the resumption of the investigation. Later, Clinton said that such actions by the FBI led to her defeat in the 2016 presidential election.

The Special Counsel is probing allegations that Russia interfered in the 2016 US presidential election, as well as accusations that Trump's campaign team colluded with Moscow to affect the outcome of the vote.

Russia has repeatedly refuted the allegations of interference, saying they are groundless and invented to divert public attention away from actual instances of election fraud and corruption as well as other pressing issues.