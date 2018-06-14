Trump Authorizes $6.6Mln in Aid to White Helmets, UN Mechanism - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump has instructed the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to send $6.6Mln to the White Helmets and the UN International Impartial and Independent Mechanism (IIIM), US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said in statement on Thursday.

"The President has authorized the United States Agency for International Development and the US Department of State to release approximately $6.6 million for the continuation of the vital, life-saving operations of the Syrian Civil Defense, more commonly known as the White Helmets, and the UN’s International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism (IIIM)," the statement said.

© Sputnik / Morad Saeed White Helmets Left Aleppo Boy in Pain to Make Propaganda Pics – English Priest

The White Helmets is a volunteer organization, operating in parts of rebel-controlled Syria and in Turkey. The White Helmets reported in early April an alleged chemical attack in Douma, claiming it was performed by the Syrian government, which Damascus repeatedly denied.

This operation led to a series of massive missile strikes against government targets in Syria, performed by the US-led coalition.

READ MORE: US May Try to Rebrand White Helmets Due to Negative Publicity — Journalism Prof

Later, Russian journalists found the 'victims' of the alleged attack, who claimed the situation in Douma had been staged by anti-government forces.