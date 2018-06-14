Trump Authorizes $6.6Mln in Aid to White Helmets, UN Mechanism - State Dept.

"The President has authorized the United States Agency for International Development and the US Department of State to release approximately $6.6 million for the continuation of the vital, life-saving operations of the Syrian Civil Defense, more commonly known as the White Helmets, and the UN’s International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism (IIIM)," the statement said.
This operation led to a series of massive missile strikes against government targets in Syria, performed by the US-led coalition.
READ MORE: US May Try to Rebrand White Helmets Due to Negative Publicity — Journalism Prof
Later, Russian journalists found the 'victims' of the alleged attack, who claimed the situation in Douma had been staged by anti-government forces.
