Register
22:53 GMT +313 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Nazi-themed soda called Not See Kola manufactured by Real Sodas Real Bottles, Ltd.

    Bad Taste?! US Store Pulls Nazi-Themed Soda After Complaints (PHOTOS)

    © Screenshot / Amazon
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01

    A Utah grocery chain is in damage control mode after a customer complained on Twitter about an offensive product on sale at its stores: a clear soda called “Not See Kola” with a label resembling the Parteiadler - the eagle that served as an emblem of the Nazi government.

    "Shocked & horrified to see that @maceysgrocery carries "Not See" (Nazi) from Real Soda of Utah. Please stop selling this offensive product! Six million Jews were murdered by Nazis! You have lost my business," the customer wrote to the grocer on Twitter, although her she has since made her account private.

    "Thank you for bringing this matter to our attention," the company replied. "We apologize and our stores have been instructed to remove the product from shelves immediately. This item was not approved at a corporate level."

    According to the local NBC affiliate KSL-TV, the grocery chain said that an employee at one of their stores ordered the shipment and that it was never approved by corporate management. They vowed to remove the product and two other sodas, one called "Leninade," a portmanteau of "Lenin," the Bolshevik revolutionary leader, and "lemonade;" and another called "Orthodox Jooce" that features Hebrew-stylized lettering.

    But the store was merely carrying these products. Leninade and Not See Kola are manufactured by the California-based Real Soda in Real Bottles, Ltd., which has a distributor in Utah and other states. Orthodox Jooce appears to be a single-soda company.

    The Not See Kola's bottle says "From the other side of the wall" in German and features an eagle drinking a can of pop. The eagle, which seems to be modelled after the Nazi-era emblem, actually more closely resembles the Bundesadler, which is currently used by the German government and is distinct from the Nazi, Second German Empire and Weimar Republic-era eagles called the Reichsadler, although that distinction is probably lost on most customers.

    ​When a different customer complained directly to the distributor about the bad branding, the company said, "We respect and understand that everyone has differing senses of humor. Our goal is to provide a wide variety of sodas and flavors that everyone can enjoy. If there is a flavor or brand that you'd like to see in our lineup, please let us know."

    Their website contains a number of broken links, but a button labelled "Czech Out Our Selection" eventually leads to a full list of the company's products, most of which do not have objectionable names. The Not See Kola comes alongside the with the description "Maybe you can't change a German, but you can see the the cola & taste what you can't see."

    Leninade's description: "'Better than expected', a taste worth standing in line for! Put the Cold War into your refrigerator! Our five-year-plan: drink a bottle a day for five years and become a hero of socialist flavour!"

    It isn't clear how long Real Sodas Real Bottles has been making the Nazi-themed pop, but Leninade has been seen in circulation since at least 2002

    Walmart store
    © AFP 2018 / SAUL LOEB
    ‘Own The School Year Like a Hero’: Back-to-School Sign Over Gun Display Throws Walmart In Hot Water (PHOTO)

    In fairness, some of the sodas on the page are labelled kosher. But the third product pulled by Macey's, which is not manufactured by Real Sodas Real Bottles, is surprisingly not. "Can you believe that Orthodox Jooce is not officially ‘Kosher For Passover'?" a post on the company's Facebook page reads. "But don't let that stop you from enjoying it the rest of the year! It doesn't have any non-kosher-for-Passover ingredients but it's not been inspected as we are too small of a company to afford the inspection!"

    The company's About section is no less kitschy. It simply says "Orthodox Jooce is so sweet it's Heavenly! Enjoy it with a ribeye… or with a Rabbi! Concord Grape Soda that Elijah would drink if he were a teetotaler!"

    In Jewish tradition, during the Passover Seder, which commemorates the liberation of Jews from 2,000 years of slavery in Egypt, a glass of wine is poured for the prophet Elijah, who is invited to join the Seder. The front door to the home is to be left opened for him to enter.

    Related:

    Walmart Store Locks Items from African-American Customers, Faces Racism Lawsuit
    Walmart Bans Cosmo at Checkout Lines Amid Push From Sexual Exploitation Group
    Store Pulls Children's T-Shirt Featuring Women in Bikinis From Shelves in UK
    Starbucks in Hot Water After Barista Writes ‘Beaner’ on Latino Man’s Cup (PHOTO)
    Hacked Robot Retailer May "Greet" You With Hard Porn and Demand Bitcoin (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    Nazi, marketing
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Going Green: Nature Conquers Abandoned Houses on Chinese Island
    Going Green: Nature Conquers Abandoned Houses on Chinese Island
    G1
    G1
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse