Muller Team Tries to Limit Access to Russia Probe Evidence Alleging Meddling

"Public or unauthorized disclosure of this case’s discovery would result in the release of information that would assist foreign intelligence services, particularly those of the Russian Federation, and other foreign actors in future operations against the United States," Mueller’s team said in the court motion filed with a federal judge in Washington, DC on Tuesday.
The only named defendant in Tuesday’s court filing is the Russian firm Concord Management and Consulting. Prosecutors say that the St. Petersburg-based company is controlled by Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin.
READ MORE: Twitter Trembles Over Reports of $16.7Mln Spent on Mueller's Russian Hoax Probe
In February, Mueller’s office charged Prigozhin and 12 other Russians with participating in a broad conspiracy to sow discord in the US political system from 2014 through 2017.
On Monday, former CIA Director Michael Hayden said that the US lacks a whole-of-government approach to countering foreign interference in US elections. Hayden added that US President Donald Trump has not taken extraordinary steps required to effectively address the alleged Russian interference in US elections.
All comments
Show new comments (0)