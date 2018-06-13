Register
    Former FBI Director Robert Mueller (File)

    Muller Team Tries to Limit Access to Russia Probe Evidence Alleging Meddling

    US
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The office of US Special Counsel Robert Mueller alleges that Russian intelligence agencies are trying to meddle in the 2018 midterm elections as prosecutors try to limit the access to evidence gathered from the investigation into Russian interference during the 2016 US presidential election, according to court documents.

    "Public or unauthorized disclosure of this case’s discovery would result in the release of information that would assist foreign intelligence services, particularly those of the Russian Federation, and other foreign actors in future operations against the United States," Mueller’s team said in the court motion filed with a federal judge in Washington, DC on Tuesday.

    Prosecutors are asking the judge to limit the information that can be shared by attorneys in the first criminal case directly related to Russian attempts to interfere in the US presidential election two years ago.

    The only named defendant in Tuesday’s court filing is the Russian firm Concord Management and Consulting. Prosecutors say that the St. Petersburg-based company is controlled by Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin.

    In February, Mueller’s office charged Prigozhin and 12 other Russians with participating in a broad conspiracy to sow discord in the US political system from 2014 through 2017.

    On Monday, former CIA Director Michael Hayden said that the US lacks a whole-of-government approach to countering foreign interference in US elections. Hayden added that US President Donald Trump has not taken extraordinary steps required to effectively address the alleged Russian interference in US elections.

    The US intelligence community claimed in January that Russia attempted to meddle in the 2016 presidential election to help then-candidate Trump win over his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton. Russia has repeatedly denied the accusations of meddling, as well as the allegations of collusion with the Trump campaign, pointing out they are groundless. Trump has also rejected the allegations, and has criticized Mueller's Russia probe as a witch hunt.

