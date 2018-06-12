Ivanka Trump's Proverb Leaves Chinese Internet Users Puzzled

Ivanka Trump took to Twitter to express support for her father, Donald Trump, prior to his meeting with DPRK leader Kim Jong-un; however, her choice of wording left many perplexed.

The daughter of the US president used a Chinese proverb to extend support, saying, “Those who say it cannot be done, should not interrupt those doing it- Chinese Proverb.”

In just a matter of hours, her tweet was liked by tens of thousands of people, but many were left confused as to why she thought the proverb was Chinese.

— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 11, 2018

​China’s internet was quick to respond, as people were puzzled by the reference.

"Our editor really can't think of exactly which proverb this is. Please help!" the news channel for Sina — the company behind Weibo — wrote on its official social media account.

© AP Photo / Evan Vucci 'Complicit' Ivanka Trump Slammed on Twitter Over Photo With Son Amid Border Scandal

In thousands of comments on Weibo, users made different suggestions, but without arriving at a conclusion.

One user wrote: "It makes sense, but I still don't know which proverb it is."

"One proverb from Ivanka has exhausted the brain cells of all Chinese internet users," a commenter admitted.

The historic meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un took place on Tuesday in Singapore.