Ivanka Trump's Proverb Leaves Chinese Internet Users Puzzled

The daughter of the US president used a Chinese proverb to extend support, saying, “Those who say it cannot be done, should not interrupt those doing it- Chinese Proverb.”
In just a matter of hours, her tweet was liked by tens of thousands of people, but many were left confused as to why she thought the proverb was Chinese.
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 11, 2018
China’s internet was quick to respond, as people were puzzled by the reference.
"Our editor really can't think of exactly which proverb this is. Please help!" the news channel for Sina — the company behind Weibo — wrote on its official social media account.
One user wrote: "It makes sense, but I still don't know which proverb it is."
"One proverb from Ivanka has exhausted the brain cells of all Chinese internet users," a commenter admitted.
The historic meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un took place on Tuesday in Singapore.
