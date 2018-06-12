Register
    Ivanka Trump listens during a 2017 Trafficking in Persons Report ceremony at the State Department, Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Washington.

    Ivanka Trump's Proverb Leaves Chinese Internet Users Puzzled

    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    Ivanka Trump took to Twitter to express support for her father, Donald Trump, prior to his meeting with DPRK leader Kim Jong-un; however, her choice of wording left many perplexed.

    The daughter of the US president used a Chinese proverb to extend support, saying, “Those who say it cannot be done, should not interrupt those doing it- Chinese Proverb.”

    In just a matter of hours, her tweet was liked by tens of thousands of people, but many were left confused as to why she thought the proverb was Chinese.

    China’s internet was quick to respond, as people were puzzled by the reference.

    "Our editor really can't think of exactly which proverb this is. Please help!" the news channel for Sina — the company behind Weibo — wrote on its official social media account.

    Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, listens during a meeting between President Donald Trump and women small business owners in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, March 27, 2017
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    'Complicit' Ivanka Trump Slammed on Twitter Over Photo With Son Amid Border Scandal
    In thousands of comments on Weibo, users made different suggestions, but without arriving at a conclusion.

    One user wrote: "It makes sense, but I still don't know which proverb it is."

    "One proverb from Ivanka has exhausted the brain cells of all Chinese internet users," a commenter admitted.

    The historic meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un took place on Tuesday in Singapore.

    Tags:
    proverb, social media, politics, Ivanka Trump, United States
