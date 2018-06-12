US Strengthens Border With Canada to Enhance Security, Safeguard Trade - DHS

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Tuesday that the US was strengthening border with Canada to enhance security and safeguard lawful trade.

"The strategy establishes a clear vision and concrete actions that will improve DHS's efforts to safeguard our northern border against terrorist and criminal threats, facilitate the safe and efficient flow of lawful cross-border trade and travel, and strengthen cross-border critical infrastructure protection and community resilience," the release said.

The DHS explained in the release the updated strategy will enhance border security by improving information sharing and integrated operations.

READ MORE: Hundreds of Undocumented Migrants Daily Enter Canada by Way of Quebec — Expert

© AFP 2018 / Geoff Robins 'Border Turned Into Revolving Back Door Into Canada for Illegals' – Journalist

Improving rapid inspection and screening, as well as improving infrastructure at the border will help safeguard lawful trade and travel, the release said.

The strategy also supports response and recovery capabilities between federal, state, local, tribal and Canadian partners in order to promote cross-border resilience, the release added.

DHS upgraded the 2012 NBS to the version released on Tuesday by using the results of a 2017 Northern Border Threat Analysis report.