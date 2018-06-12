US Strengthens Border With Canada to Enhance Security, Safeguard Trade - DHS

"The strategy establishes a clear vision and concrete actions that will improve DHS's efforts to safeguard our northern border against terrorist and criminal threats, facilitate the safe and efficient flow of lawful cross-border trade and travel, and strengthen cross-border critical infrastructure protection and community resilience," the release said.
The DHS explained in the release the updated strategy will enhance border security by improving information sharing and integrated operations.
The strategy also supports response and recovery capabilities between federal, state, local, tribal and Canadian partners in order to promote cross-border resilience, the release added.
DHS upgraded the 2012 NBS to the version released on Tuesday by using the results of a 2017 Northern Border Threat Analysis report.
