Register
23:51 GMT +311 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    President Barack Obama listens to President-elect Donald Trump speak to members of the media during their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016

    ‘The F*ck Obama Doctrine’: Insiders Explain Trump’s Presidential Credo

    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    US
    Get short URL
    111

    Sources close to the president of the United States have apparently reported divergent takes on how to capture his policy approach succinctly, but all the stabs at the “Trump Doctrine” are revelatory in one way or another.

    A recent article published in the Atlantic claims to have found the true picture of US President Donald Trump's approach toward politics, which is often portrayed as thoughtless, chaotic, authoritarian and whimsical: Trump follows the "F*ck Obama Doctrine."

    Democratic US presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally in Lake Worth, Florida, US October 26, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    'Crooked' Hillary's 'A**-covering' Rhetoric on Obama's bin Laden Operation Enraged Biden – Memoir

    Speaking with personal friends of Trump and administration officials, the Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg reports that Trump is just fine with having his presidency be defined as a nullification of former President Barack Obama's signature achievements.

    "People criticize" the 45th president "for being opposed to everything Obama did," a Trump administration official said, "but we're justified in canceling out his policy… There's the Obama Doctrine and the F*ck Obama Doctrine. We're the F*ck Obama Doctrine."

    Another White House official refuted the claim that it might be "too early" to determine if Trump has a coherent political philosophy while speaking with the Atlantic. "No, there's definitely a Trump Doctrine," the senior official noted.

    "The Trump Doctrine is, ‘We're America, B*tch.' That's the Trump Doctrine," the White House source said. Another US official offered a closely related explanation of the doctrine: "We're America, Bitches." When asked if the official knew about the theme song of the movie "Team America: World Police," "America, Fuck Yeah!" the official responded in the affirmative.

    Other pithy descriptions of the Trump doctrine by current US officials included, "No friends, no enemies" and "permanent destabilization creates American advantage."

    President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama talk on the East front steps of the US Capitol after inauguration ceremonies on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    © AFP 2018 / Robyn BECK
    Good Riddance? Prof Links Trump's Desire to Exit Iran Deal With Obama Legacy

    On paper, Trump's achievements arguably most align with the idea that he is out to undo everything that his predecessor did or sought to do and then some. Some of Obama's achievements that have come under attack by 45 include negotiating the 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal, signing the Paris Climate Accord and passing into law the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare.

    In his eagerness, the president has taken some victory laps too early, as when, seeking to blow up the Affordable Care Act in May 2017, Republicans gathered outside the White House to celebrate the repeal of the ACA — except the actual repeal bill never gained approval in the GOP-majority Senate after Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) voted against the measure, much to Trump's dismay.

    Archives from the Obama White House have dubbed the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) "Obama's Trade Agreement." Obama actually concluded negotiations with the 11 other countries in TPP but was unable to garner the necessary support from Congress to have the agreement take effect before he left office in January 2017. Trump has subsequently unraveled any possibility of US involvement in the North American-Asian multilateral trade agreement since taking office.

    US Senator John McCain. (File)
    © Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
    Trump Reportedly Not Invited to Senator McCain’s Funeral

    The TPP was "the centerpiece of President Barack Obama's strategic pivot to Asia," the Council on Foreign Relations noted. Japan, Canada, Australia, Chile and the other remaining members from the TPP are pushing ahead with what's now being called "Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership," or TPP-11.

    Related:

    Like Obama, Like Trump: Whistleblower Crackdown Sees FBI Leaker Facing Jail
    'Don't Tweet Every Thought': Michelle Obama Calling Out Trump Twitter Tirades?
    'Think Before You Tweet': Did Obama's Remark About Twitter Have a Dig at Trump?
    'Obama Should Give Back His Peace Prize and Trump - His Presidency' - Analyst
    'Today's Announcement Is So Misguided': Obama Slams Trump's Iran Deal Decision
    Tags:
    TPP, Obama legacy, Obamacare, John McCain, Donald Trump, Barack Obama
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    FIFA World Cup 2018 Fan Fest Launch in Moscow
    FIFA World Cup 2018 Fan Fest Launches in Moscow
    G1
    G1
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse