Only 37 Percent of Americans Believe Mueller Probe Positive for US - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - No more than 37 percent of likely US voters think Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Russia is going to be positive for the United States, a Rasmussen poll revealed on Monday.

"[Only] 37% of likely US Voters believe, regardless of its outcome, that Mueller’s investigation will be good for the country in the long run," the poll showed.

According to the survey, 29 percent of Americans think the outcome of the probe will be negative for the country, 23 percent believe it will have no impact, while twelve percent said they were not sure.

The poll was conducted on June 5-6 among 1,000 likely voters. The survey, however, did not include the respondents’ political-leanings and did not address why participants believed the probe would or would not be good for the country.

Rasmussen has been criticized for polling results that deviate dramatically from the mean in favor of US President Donald Trump. In April, Rasmussen came under fire for a poll that revealed Trump’s job approval rating had reached 51 percent, nearly 10 points higher than the average of six other major polls tracked by Realclearpolitics.com.

In fact, Trump’s job approval rating in 15 Rasmussen surveys posted on the same website since the president took office has never been lower than figures reported by any other polling organization covering the same relative time periods.

Mueller is currently running a probe into allegations that Russia interfered in the 2016 US presidential election, as well as accusations that Trump's campaign team colluded with Moscow. Russian officials have repeatedly denied allegations of interference, calling the accusations absurd. Trump has also denied any collusion with the Kremlin and has called Mueller's investigation a witch hunt.