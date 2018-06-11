Register
21:03 GMT +311 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Robert Mueller (File)

    Only 37 Percent of Americans Believe Mueller Probe Positive for US - Poll

    CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    2 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - No more than 37 percent of likely US voters think Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Russia is going to be positive for the United States, a Rasmussen poll revealed on Monday.

    "[Only] 37% of likely US Voters believe, regardless of its outcome, that Mueller’s investigation will be good for the country in the long run," the poll showed.

    According to the survey, 29 percent of Americans think the outcome of the probe will be negative for the country, 23 percent believe it will have no impact, while twelve percent said they were not sure.

    READ MORE: Most Americans Support Trump-Kim Summit, Doubt N Korea Will Scrap Nukes — Poll

    The poll was conducted on June 5-6 among 1,000 likely voters. The survey, however, did not include the respondents’ political-leanings and did not address why participants believed the probe would or would not be good for the country.

    FILES) In this file photo taken on March 17, 2015 a worker packs coils for delivery at the production site of a German steel company in Salzgitter. Imposed stiff tariffs by the United States on European, Mexican and Canadian steel and aluminium, that have come into effect on June 1, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / Tobias SCHWARZ
    Third of US Voters Think New Aluminum, Steel Tariffs to Hurt US Economy - Poll
    Rasmussen has been criticized for polling results that deviate dramatically from the mean in favor of US President Donald Trump. In April, Rasmussen came under fire for a poll that revealed Trump’s job approval rating had reached 51 percent, nearly 10 points higher than the average of six other major polls tracked by Realclearpolitics.com.

    In fact, Trump’s job approval rating in 15 Rasmussen surveys posted on the same website since the president took office has never been lower than figures reported by any other polling organization covering the same relative time periods.

    READ MORE: Vast Majority of Turks See US, EU as Enemies — Poll

    Mueller is currently running a probe into allegations that Russia interfered in the 2016 US presidential election, as well as accusations that Trump's campaign team colluded with Moscow. Russian officials have repeatedly denied allegations of interference, calling the accusations absurd. Trump has also denied any collusion with the Kremlin and has called Mueller's investigation a witch hunt.

    Related:

    Brigitte Macron More Popular With Citizens Than French President – Poll
    Almost 75% of Population See Russia as Successful Venue for World Cup – Poll
    Activist to Swim Across Pacific to Raise Microplastic Pollution Awareness
    Tags:
    probe, poll, Robert Mueller, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    FIFA World Cup 2018 Fan Fest Launch in Moscow
    FIFA World Cup 2018 Fan Fest Launches in Moscow
    G1
    G1
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse