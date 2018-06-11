Attacker Shoots Policeman, Takes 4 Children Hostage in US Orlando

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An armed attacker shot a police officer and took four children hostages in the US city of Orlando, Orlando Sentinel newspaper reported.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, policemen arrived after a woman reported that her boyfriend beat her. The officers were trying to arrest the man, while he opened fire and injured the policeman. The attacker took four children hostages aged 1, 7, 10 and 12, according to the newspaper.

A SWAT team (Special Weapons And Tactics) engaged in talks with the man hoping that he would surrender and release the children.

Man holding 4 kids hostage after shooting Orlando officer https://t.co/KTMRNzBeFF pic.twitter.com/ucatzbPovb — Kay Kunin (@kaykunin) 11 июня 2018 г.

​According to Orlando Police Chief John Mina, the wounded officer was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. The officer has "very significant injuries" but is expected to survive.

No further details have been provided so far.